Sandhya Mondal, mother of Baruipur rape-murder accused Prabhas Mondal, refused to claim his body after he was killed in a police encounter. She stated that her son received his punishment for his actions and she would not bring his body home.

Sandhya Mondal, the mother of Baruipur rape and murder son, Prabhas Mondal, killed in a police encounter on Wednesday, refused to claim her son's body or bring his remains home in a chilling display of detachment.

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The incident unfolded when two police officers arrived at the Mondal residence to inform the family of Prabhas's death. Recounting the moment the officers arrived while she had just woken up, Sandhya Mondal, speaking to ANI, explained her decision to decline an offer to visit the hospital. "Two policemen came to my house just as I had woken up. They said your son is dead; would you like to go to the hospital? They said if I wanted to, I could go with them. I said, 'I cannot go, my husband is ill... I am not in a condition to go... You do whatever you want, I have no objection,'" she told ANI.

'He received his punishment'

Standing by her firm stance, the mother expressed that her son's death was a direct consequence of his actions. "The work my son did, he received his punishment for that. I will not take my son's body, nor will I accept it. I will not bring his body home because he did not do anything good," she said.

When pressed about the fate of the remains, she remained resolute, distancing herself from her son's criminal history. "He committed a terrible crime. He received his punishment. You do whatever you want... kill him or whatever needs to be done... I have no objection. I will not bring the body," Sandhya Mondal added.

Details of the encounter

Prabhas Mondal was killed in a police encounter on Wednesday morning, according to police officials. According to the Baruipur Superintendent of Police (SP), the incident occurred during the reconstruction of the crime scene.

The police said that during the process, Mondal attempted to snatch a service weapon from an officer and opened fire at the police team. In the ensuing retaliatory fire from police, Mondal sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by medical authorities, the SP stated.

Background of the case

The victim had gone missing on Saturday and was later found dead in a pond, with the incident triggering outrage and protests in the area.

Baruipur Police District said significant progress had been made in the investigation and that two persons had been arrested in connection with the minor girl's death. Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh had earlier said that a Special Investigation Team had been constituted to probe the case.

(ANI)