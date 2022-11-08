Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Barmer businessman dies while reading newspaper at clinic; video goes viral

    The CCTV footage shows a 61-year-old businessman, identified as Dilip Kumar Madani, collapsing and dying at a clinic in Rajasthan's Barmer. In the video, Madani can be seen reading a newspaper before unexpectedly falling on the floor.

    Barmer businessman dies while reading newspaper at clinic; video goes viral - gps
    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 5:41 PM IST

    In an unfortunate incident, a businessman collapsed and died in a dental clinic in Rajasthan's Barmer. The shocking happening occurred at 10:00 am on Saturday, when the 61-year-old businessman Dilip Kumar Madani visited a dentist's clinic. A CCTV camera installed in the nearby area has captured his final moments, which has gone viral on social media now.

    The deceased visited the dentist after complaining of toothache; however, he collapsed before meeting the doctor at the clinic. 

    The video starts with Madani entering the clinic and sitting in the waiting room. While waiting for his turn, the businessman started reading the newspaper. Moments later, he unexpectedly felt uneasy and, within a minute, collapsed on the ground. In the video, the staff at the clinic can be seen running towards the man for help. Reportedly, they even took him to a nearby hospital. However, the doctors at the Nahata Hospital declared him dead. 

    According to sources, Madani belonged to Surat, Gujarat and had a garment business. He visited Rajasthan's Barmer for a social programme. On November 5, he had a toothache and visited Balora's dental clinic for a check-up. But before meeting the doctor, the businessman lost consciousness and collapsed.

    The businessman is survived by two sons and a daughter who looks after his business. The entire family belongs to Pachpadra in Barmer and visits the village occasionally.

    After being shared online, the video captured netizens' attention and quickly went viral across various social media platforms. In the comments section, social media users expressed their concerns and assumed different reasons for death. A user wrote, "They could have tried CPR suddenly... very sad to see thing like this..." Another person commented, "Life is unpredictable." Take a look.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2022, 5:40 PM IST
