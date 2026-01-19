Bareilly Police took action against 15 individuals for performing namaz in a vacant house in Mohammadganj village. The action followed a complaint about unauthorised religious activity, with police citing the need to maintain law and order.

The Bareilly Police on Sunday took action against 15 individuals for performing religious acts in a vacant house in Mohammadganj village. The incident has raised concerns over illegal religious activities in the area.

According to the police, the incident came to light following a complaint from local villagers about religious practices being conducted in a house without proper authorisation. Acting swiftly, officers from Bisharatganj police station investigated the matter and found 12 people performing namaz inside the vacant property.

Police Detail Actions Taken

Superintendent of Police (South) Anshika Verma told ANI, "At 1:26 pm, information was received that religious activities were being conducted in a house that was being converted into a religious place without permission from any competent authority. In view of the possibility of any dispute affecting law and order, the local police team took action against 15 individuals."

Legal Sections Invoked

She added that legal action was initiated under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). "Action was taken against 12 individuals present at the spot under Sections 170, 126, and 135 of the BNS. Action under Sections 126 and 135 of the BNS was also initiated against three individuals who fled from the spot," SP Verma said.

The police clarified that the measures were aimed at maintaining peace and preventing any potential law and order issues arising from unauthorised religious activities. (ANI)