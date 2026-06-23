JJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav filed a police complaint after a theft at his Patna home. This follows another FIR he lodged against Akash Yadav and others, accusing them of a conspiracy to kill him and his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Theft at JJD Chief's Residence

Patna police have launched an investigation following a formal complaint by Janashakti Janata Dal (JJD) president Tej Pratap Yadav regarding a major theft at his residence. The leader arrived at the Sachivalaya police station today to register an FIR after discovering that cash and personal belongings were missing from his home.

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According to the police, it is reported that a "theft occurred at Tej Pratap Yadav's residence. Consequently, he lodged an FIR at the Sachivalaya police station, and the police have visited his home to investigate the matter."

Alleges Conspiracy to Kill Him and Lalu Prasad Yadav

Earlier, on Friday, Tej Pratap Yadav filed a complaint at the Secretariat police station in Patna against former president of the RJD Student Wing Akash Yadav and seven others, accusing them of hatching a conspiracy to kill him. He said that the complaint was formally lodged and names were included in the FIR, while also claiming that repeated attempts were being made to malign his image.

Speaking to reporters after filing the complaint, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "I have reached the Secretariat police station. I was given a death threat on behalf of Akash Yadav. All names are recorded in the FIR... Efforts have been made to tarnish my image from the very beginning. My father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, is unwell, and this is a conspiracy to kill my father and me... Akash Yadav wants to get me murdered..."

Political Conspiracy and Security Demands

He further alleged that the threat could be part of a larger political conspiracy. "It's possible that he (Akash Yadav) wants to get me murdered in collusion with the opposition. Four people had forcibly entered my residence... By the time we tried to catch those people, they fled... I demand security, and we have also filed an application in court regarding security... If we have to meet the Chief Minister, we will meet," he said.

According to Tej Pratap Yadav, unidentified individuals allegedly entered his residence recently and fled before they could be apprehended, which he claimed added to his security concerns.

He said the FIR has been registered at the Secretariat police station, and all relevant names have been included in the complaint.

The JJD leader also demanded immediate security arrangements, stating that he had already moved the court seeking protection. He maintained that the matter is serious and requires urgent intervention from authorities.

(ANI)