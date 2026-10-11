BJP's Bansuri Swaraj slammed Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal, alleging a 'competition of anarchy'. This came after several opposition leaders, including Kejriwal, were detained during a protest. Rahul Gandhi announced more protests against the govt.

Bansuri Swaraj Hits Out at Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that a "competition of anarchy" has emerged between the two leaders following their rejection by the electorate. Speaking to ANI, the New Delhi MP claimed that both the Congress and AAP have failed to win the trust of the people and are now resorting to finding excuses for their electoral setbacks rather than engaging in constructive politics. "It appears a competition of anarchy is emerging between Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi—whether it is the Aam Aadmi Party or the Congress party, the voters of this nation have rejected both. Having failed to secure power through the popular mandate, they are now seeking excuses for their defeat," Swaraj said.

Opposition Leaders Detained During Protest

On Saturday, Delhi witnessed heightened security, mass detentions and a political showdown as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, was met with a heavy police deployment. Several Opposition leaders were also detained during the day's developments. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and CPI(M) leader MA Baby were among those detained, while Left leaders, including former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and MP John Brittas, were held following a protest outside Kerala Bhawan. Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs were also allegedly detained.

Rahul Gandhi Announces More Protests, Calls PM 'Mogambo'

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has announced that the INDIA bloc would take to the streets again on October 12, alleging that Delhi Police and Bharatiya Janata Party workers used violence against students and women during the CJP-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a series of posts on X on Saturday, the Congress MP referred to the Prime Minister as Amrish Puri's iconic antagonist from 'Mr India', "Mogambo", and alleged that the government was attempting to suppress the voices of the youth and students. Gandhi accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Delhi Police of resorting to "thuggery" and allowing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-BJP workers to perpetrate violence against women and youth. "Amit Shah's Delhi Police has not only resorted to thuggery itself but is also giving a free hand and encouragement to the real goons of the RSS-BJP to perpetrate violence against women and the youth," he said.

'We Will Not Be Intimidated': Gandhi Targets Amit Shah

He said the government's attempts to suppress the youth would only intensify their anger. "As I had said, the more 'Mogambo Modi' and his government try to suppress them, the more the anger of Gen Z and the students will intensify," Rahul said.

Announcing the next round of protests, he said, "On Monday, October 12, the Congress, the entire INDIA alliance, and the youth of the country will once again take to the streets in large numbers. And this time, too, the voice will resonate across the nation-louder than ever before."

Targeting Amit Shah, Rahul added, "@AmitShah, bring as many police personnel as you wish-10,000, 20,000, or 40,000. Summon as many BJP-RSS goons as you please. We will not be intimidated. We will not back down. This fight will not stop now!"

Gandhi also said the Opposition would meet the Chief Justice on Monday and seek accountability over the alleged violence and the treatment of protesters. (ANI)