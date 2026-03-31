The annual Bannari Amman Temple Kundam festival was held in Erode, drawing massive crowds for the traditional firewalk. Special buses were arranged for devotees from neighbouring states, with over 500 police personnel deployed for security.

The annual Bannari Amman Temple Kundam (firewalk) festival was held early this morning in Bannari near Sathyamangalam in Erode district, drawing a large number of devotees from across the region. To facilitate the influx of pilgrims, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation operated special buses, ensuring smooth travel for participants arriving not only from Tamil Nadu but also from Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

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The festival witnessed a massive turnout with devotees taking part in rituals, including the traditional firewalk. More than 500 police personnel were deployed for security arrangements to avoid any untoward incidents during the event.

Festival Traditions and Rituals

The Panguni Kundanthiruvizha is the annual fire-walking festival held at the Arulmigu Bannari Mariamman Temple during the Tamil month of Panguni (mid-March to mid-April). Lakhs of devotees participate in the fire-walking (Kundam) ritual, demonstrating their devotion and faith, according to a temple official release.

The Grand Procession

The day after the Goddess's departure from the temple, she is taken out on a decorated platform/palanquin to nearby villages such as Chikkarasampalayam, Velliampalayam, Puthur, Thandampalayam, Sathyamangalam, and other surrounding areas, as stated in website. Devotees in these villages perform pujas and offer gifts to the Goddess. During the procession, traditional instruments such as Tharai, Tampattai, and Cholagar drums are played, and temple devotees accompany the Goddess.

The Goddess's Return

About nine days after her departure, the Goddess returns to the temple, usually on a Tuesday, though the exact day may vary according to the Tamil calendar. On the night before her arrival, elders perform Arada rituals, and a sacred fire (Kambam) is lit. During these nights, villagers gather around the Kambam, playing traditional instruments, singing, and dancing in celebration.

Throughout this festival period, daily abhishekam (sacred bathing) is performed for the Goddess using flower-infused water, along with other traditional offerings. The celebrations combine devotion, music, dance, and community participation, making it a joyous and vibrant festival for all devotees. (ANI)