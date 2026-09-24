Three police officials, including an Assistant Commissioner, have been summoned by the Chennai Crime Branch for closing a sexual assault case against a businessman. The case was reopened after his assistant was arrested and new evidence was found.

The Chennai Central Crime Branch has summoned an Assistant Commissioner and two inspectors who had earlier investigated and closed a sexual assault case involving an 84-year-old businessman, seeking an explanation for the decision to close the case, citing a lack of adequate evidence. The summons have been issued to Assistant Commissioner Yasmin and Anti-Vice Squad Inspectors Mahesh Kumar and Rajalakshmi. The three officials are expected to appear before the Central Crime Branch for questioning on Thursday and explain the circumstances under which the earlier investigation was closed.

New Evidence Prompts Re-investigation

The development comes after the arrest of a man, who had worked as the businessman’s assistant for 23 years. Police arrested him as the fourth accused in the case, alleging that he was in possession of video footage related to the case and had failed to inform the police about it. During the interrogation, investigators reportedly found evidence suggesting that money had been settled with senior police officials through a person identified as Prakash, allegedly at Ganesan's behest.

Following the revelations, the Central Crime Branch conducted searches on Wednesday at five locations, including Prakash's residence and offices as well as premises linked to the businessman. Police said key documents, pen drives and other digital evidence connected to the case were recovered during the searches. Prakash, who is currently absconding, has been issued a Look Out Notice by the Central Crime Branch. Police are also making efforts to trace him outside the country.

Meanwhile, Inspector Rajalakshmi, who had earlier been part of the investigation, is already facing a case registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. Searches have also been conducted at premises linked to her.

Background of the Sexual Assault Case

The case relates to allegations of sexual assault involving minor girls. Police had initially registered the case after receiving a USB drive containing a video allegedly showing a minor girl being sexually assaulted at a guest house in Teynampet. The accused businessman was arrested on August 29 along with two other alleged accused. A POCSO Special Court subsequently granted three days of custody for his interrogation. Considering his age and health, the questioning was conducted inside Puzhal prison under video recording by the Central Crime Branch's Anti-Vice Squad.

Police later identified seven additional minor girls allegedly linked to the case, and their statements were recorded before the Special Court dealing with POCSO cases. After one survivor was found to belong to a Scheduled Caste community, provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were also added to the case.

The Tamil Nadu government has directed police to intensify the investigation and identify and take action against everyone found to be connected with the alleged offences. A special team comprising women police Sub-Inspectors has also been formed to identify minor girls appearing in the video and assist in the ongoing probe.

The Central Crime Branch is now examining the earlier investigation and the circumstances surrounding the closure of the case.