The government completely exempted small merchants from this rule. Small vendors earning up to Rs 1 lakh per month via QR codes will not pay any transaction fees. The Finance Ministry clarified that merchants will bear this MDR burden, not the customers. Banks and apps like Google Pay or PhonePe cannot collect platform fees or hidden charges from users. The ministry strictly ordered merchants not to pass this fee to customers. Person-to-Person (P2P) payments and merchant payments up to Rs 2,000 will continue with 0% MDR. This means the new rule will not affect 96% of merchant transactions in the country.