Jharkhand minister Dipika Pandey Singh’s daughter Trisha Singh was among four people killed after their car crashed into a stationary truck on Marine Drive in Jamshedpur. All 4 passengers died at the spot. Sarthak Agrawal, Naman Gupta and Vanshika Khandelwal were also killed. The truck was parked near the divider without visible reflector signage.

Four people, including the daughter of Jharkhand Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Dipika Pandey Singh, were killed after their car crashed into a stationary truck in Jamshedpur early Thursday. The accident took place on Marine Drive Road in the Sonari police station area. Police said the car was carrying four people when it rammed into the rear of the truck. The impact was so severe that the car was badly mangled and became wedged beneath the truck.

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Trisha Singh among four killed

The deceased have been identified as Trisha Singh, the minister's daughter, along with Sarthak Agrawal, Naman Gupta and Vanshika Khandelwal. Reports said the four were students and were travelling together in a white Swift car.

Sonari police station officer-in-charge Sanjay Suman said all four occupants died in the accident. Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Thakur also confirmed that the victims died at the spot.

The bodies were trapped inside the wrecked vehicle following the collision. Police and rescuers had to use a gas cutter to cut through the damaged car and remove the bodies. They were later sent to MGM Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

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Truck had reportedly broken down

Visuals from the accident site showed the truck parked close to the divider on the four-lane road. A small tree branch had reportedly been placed at its rear, apparently to indicate that the vehicle was stranded after breaking down.

However, no reflector signage was visible on the road in the visuals from the spot. The circumstances surrounding the crash are being examined by police, and further investigation is underway.

The New Indian Express, citing local residents, reported that the truck had been left on Marine Drive after breaking down late on Wednesday night. Police are investigating the sequence of events leading to the collision.

Hemant Soren, Governor condole deaths

The deaths prompted condolences from across Jharkhand. Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the loss of Trisha and the three others, saying the death of a child is an unbearable loss for any parent and family.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also condoled Trisha's death and expressed his condolences to Minister Dipika Pandey Singh and the families of the other victims.

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BJP leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren also described Trisha Singh's death as heartbreaking and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

The tragic accident has once again raised questions about the visibility and safety measures required when heavy vehicles break down on busy roads at night.

(With inputs from agencies)