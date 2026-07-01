BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad expressed confidence that the NDA-BJP will win the Bankipur bypoll by a massive margin. He cited 'unprecedented support' for candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha, who is contesting against Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor.

BJP Confident of 'Massive Margin' Win

Ahead of the upcoming Bankipur bypoll, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday claimed that the ruling party's candidate is receiving an "unprecedented support" from the people and the NDA-BJP will win the seat by a massive margin. BJP has fielded Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its candidate, who is facing Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor in the seat, a traditional BJP stronghold. The polling for the seat is scheduled to take place on July 30, and the counting of votes will be on August 3.

"We are here today because the entire NDA alliance is working with full dedication on the Bankipur election campaign. Public meetings, door-to-door visits, and gatherings of all sizes are taking place, and we are receiving unprecedented support from the people of Bankipur. Let me state at the outset that the NDA-BJP is set to win the Bankipur seat by a massive margin; our politics operates on a high standard. Our workers are present in every neighbourhood and every household of Bankipur... We are moving forward with a focus on development, specifically accelerating and intensifying the development of Bankipur..." he told reporters here.

Reason for By-election

The by-election for the Bankipur seat was necessitated following the resignation of Nitin Nabin from the Bihar Legislative Assembly after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March.

Nitin Nabin Recalls Emotional Connection to Bankipur

Meanwhile, BJP leader Nitin Nabin on Sunday expressed an emotional connection with the area, stating that his visit was more of a homecoming than a political campaign.

Speaking about his ties to the constituency, Nabin recalled his early years spent in the streets of Bankipur. "It's not a campaign; I spent my childhood there. When I was five or six years old, I used to play cricket in these very streets. There is a profound connection with the people here. Today, seeing the good roads and development in this area gives me a different kind of joy," Nabin told ANI. (ANI)