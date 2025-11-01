Patna's high-profile Bankipur constituency is set for a triangular contest in the Bihar polls. BJP's incumbent MLA Nitin Nabin aims for a fourth term, challenged by RJD's Rekha Kumari and Jan Suraaj Party's Vandana Kumari in this BJP bastion.

The high-profile Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna district is set for a keen triangular contest as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) gear up for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Key Candidates in the Fray

The BJP has once again placed its trust in sitting MLA and state Road Construction Minister, 45-year-old Nitin Nabin. He has represented the Bankipur seat since 2010. Known for his strong organisational network and consistent electoral victories, Nabin is aiming for a fourth consecutive term from this BJP bastion, which has remained with the party for decades.

Challenging Nitin Nabin is Rekha Kumari, a recent entrant to the RJD after quitting the Congress, marking her debut contest under Lalu Prasad Yadav's party banner. The RJD hopes her candidature will help consolidate anti-incumbency votes and draw support from sections traditionally opposed to the BJP in Patna district.

The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), led by political strategist Prashant Kishor, has fielded Vandana Kumari, a first-time candidate who has been running an active ground campaign centred around development and clean governance. By positioning herself as a fresh alternative to both national parties, Vandana aims to tap into young and urban voters disenchanted with traditional politics.

About Bankipur Constituency

The Bankipur Assembly constituency, falling under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It has long been a BJP stronghold, historically dominated by the father-son duo of Nabin Kishor Prasad Sinha and Nitin Nabin.

Past Election Results

According to Election Commission data, 391,775 voters were registered in Bankipur during the 2020 Assembly polls, including 208,708 men, 183,038 women and 29 from the third gender. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Nitin Nabin of the BJP won with 83,068 votes (59.05 per cent), defeating Luv Sinha of the Congress, who secured 44,032 votes (31.3 per cent), while Pushpam Priya of the Plurals Party finished third with 5,189 votes (3.69 per cent).

In 2015, Nabin had also registered a convincing win with 86,759 votes (60.19 per cent), defeating Congress candidate Ashish Kumar by 39,767 votes (27.78 per cent). In 2015, Nabin had also secured a comfortable victory, winning by a margin of 39,767 votes over Congress candidate Ashish Kumar, consolidating his status as one of BJP's most secure leaders in urban Bihar.

Factors Influencing the Election

While several independents are also in the fray this year, the real battle is expected to play out among the BJP, RJD, and Jan Suraaj as Bankipur readies for a high-voltage contest on November 6. Meanwhile, the outcome will depend on various factors, including the performance of the Jan Suraaj Party and the ability of the NDA and Mahagathbandhan to mobilise their supporters.

Key Electoral Issues

The key issues likely to dominate the electoral landscape include poverty, infrastructure development (including drainage and water supply), flood resilience, unemployment, welfare for migrant workers, and social issues like caste-based politics and corruption. The constituency faces significant infrastructure challenges, including poor road connectivity, inadequate healthcare facilities, and limited access to quality education. Residents are demanding improvements in these areas.

Caste plays a significant role in Bihar's politics, and Bankipur is no exception. Candidates will need to navigate complex caste equations to secure support from diverse communities.

Major Political Alliances

The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.

Election Schedule

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)