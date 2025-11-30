A bus collision near Thirupathur in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district has claimed 11 lives. CM MK Stalin expressed condolences and directed officials to provide high-quality medical care to the injured. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

CM Stalin Expresses Condolences

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a bus collision in Sivaganga district. Taking it to X, he wrote, "Upon learning the heartbreaking news that 11 people lost their lives in an accident near Thirupathur in Sivaganga District, I was deeply shocked and pained..."

Stalin said he had asked the District Collector and District In-Charge Minister KR Periyakaruppan to reach the accident site immediately to ensure that all affected people received proper medical support. He also prayed for the quick recovery of those who were injured. "I immediately contacted the District Collector and District In-Charge Minister K.R. Periyakaruppan, instructing them to rush to the accident site and ensure that the affected individuals receive appropriate high-quality medical treatment...While expressing my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident, I also wish for a speedy recovery for those who have been injured," he wrote on X.

The cause of the accident has not been ascertained yet; a probe is underway.

Another Recent Bus Collision in Tenkasi

Meanwhile, at least 6 people, including a child, were killed, and more than 50 people were hospitalised after two passenger buses collided in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district on November 24, 2025, police said.

The injured were admitted to the hospital with severe injuries, including fractures to their arms, legs, and head. Further details are awaited. (ANI)