Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan attended NIT Kurukshetra's 20th Convocation, urging students to innovate with purpose, pursue research in key areas, and contribute to the 'Viksit Bharat @2047' vision by creating enterprises.

The Vice President of India, C.P. Radhakrishnan, on Sunday attended the 20th Convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, Haryana, as the Chief Guest, as per a release from the Vice President's Secretariat.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice President expressed his privilege to be a part of this important event at one of India's premier technical institutions. He praised NIT Kurukshetra as an institution with a rich heritage, a vibrant present, and a future that is shaping the standards of technical education in the country.

He said that Kurukshetra is a holy land that reminds us that Dharma always triumphs over Adharma, no matter how powerful the latter may be. The Vice President said that convocation is not just a ceremony but a moment when years of dedication transform into a new beginning filled with pride, hope, and opportunity.

Innovation, Research and Responsible Technology

Speaking on the pace of global change, he discussed developments in artificial intelligence, renewable energy systems, space technology, biotechnology, cybersecurity, and semiconductors. VP Radhakrishnan emphasised that technology has become a powerful tool for reshaping industries and redefining how society functions. He urged students to innovate responsibly, saying, "The true purpose of technology is not just progress, but progress with purpose."

Encouraging students to delve deeper into research, innovation, and India-specific problem-solving, he said these two engines will drive India's technological leadership. He urged young innovators to pursue research in emerging areas of national importance, such as sustainable manufacturing, smart mobility, quantum technology, healthcare technology, agricultural innovation, and green infrastructure.

The Vice President said that India is moving from being a technology user to a global manufacturer of advanced solutions. He credited initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India, and Make in India for fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and urged graduates to turn their ideas into enterprises that create jobs and contribute to national development.

Transforming Education with NEP 2020

Acknowledging contemporary global challenges - climate change, cybersecurity threats, equitable access to technology, and the ethical use of AI - he said these also offer immense opportunities for innovation and leadership.

He praised the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This policy provides opportunities for multidisciplinary education and is deeply rooted in India's culture, heritage, and ethos.

The Vice President said that NEP 2020 has put India on a transformative path by breaking the colonial imprint of the Macaulay education system. He said that Macaulay's education system was introduced to rule India and only produced clerks.

Commending NIT Kurukshetra's Contributions

Appreciating the institute's focus on holistic education, he commended the establishment of the Centre for Holistic Personality Development (CHPD), which promotes intellectual, emotional, and moral development through courses on the Bhagavad Gita, universal human values, cognitive science, and mental health.

Referring to the national vision of a developed India @2047, the Vice President expressed confidence that NIT Kurukshetra graduates will play a key role in realising this goal. He commended the Institute for having been granted 64 patents to date, reflecting its strong culture of research, innovation, and intellectual property creation.

He commended the Institute's significant contributions to AI-based warfare, defence research, and advanced technologies, in collaboration with DRDO and ISRO, as well as to space missions such as Chandrayaan and the Mars Orbiter Mission. He praised the Institute's efforts towards a self-reliant India through low-cost research and indigenous technology aimed at improving the quality of life in villages and slums.

Vice President's Message to Graduates

Urging students to stay connected to India's development journey, he said research should bridge the urban-rural divide, empower MSMEs, modernise agriculture, and support the rural economy so that technology reaches the last person. "We must move from brain drain to brain gain," he said. He encouraged the graduates to keep India in their hearts wherever they go.

Expressing his aspirations to the youth of India, he said, "I believe that the next Google , the next Tesla , the next SpaceX should be from India - from institutions like NIT Kurukshetra." The Vice President also appealed to the students to lead a disciplined life by saying "no to drugs".

Concluding his address, he reminded the graduates that their degree is not an endpoint but the beginning of a new set of responsibilities. He urged the students to serve society with creativity, humanity, and compassion.

Present on the occasion were Haryana Governor Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, NIT Kurukshetra Director Prof BV Ramana Reddy, NIT Kurukshetra Board of Governors Chairperson Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, and other dignitaries.