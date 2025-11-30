Vice Admiral Sanjay Sadhu has taken charge as the new Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition. With a 38-year career, he has held key roles, including heading two major dockyards and was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Sadhu assumed charge as Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition on Sunday.

Illustrious Naval Career

The Vice Admiral joined the Indian Navy in 1987. He holds a Master's in Mechanical Engineering and an MPhil in Defence and Strategic Studies. According to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), during his illustrious career spanning over 38 years, he has held several key operational, staff and yard appointments. He has also served in various capacities on the aircraft carrier INS Viraat and on the frontline warships INS Brahmaputra and INS Dunagiri.

Key Appointments and Projects

Prior to promotion to flag rank, he held several important appointments, including Additional General Manager (Production) at Naval Dockyard (Mumbai), Commodore Superintendent of Naval Ship Repair Yard (Karwar), and Principal Director, Marine Engineering, at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi. He was also involved in the modernisation and acquisition of the aircraft carrier Vikramaditya from Russia. He held various positions in this project, including Senior Naval Engineer Overseer at the Russian Warship Inspection Team (Severodvinsk), Aircraft Carrier Project Director and Principal Director of the Aircraft Carrier Project at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi, the MoD said in its statement.

Leadership Roles and Distinctions

On promotion to Flag rank, he served as Additional Director General of the Warship Design Bureau (Submarine Design Group), Chief Staff Officer (Technical) of the Eastern Naval Command, Admiral Superintendent, Dockyard (Visakhapatnam), and Chief Staff Officer (Technical) of the Western Naval Command. The Flag Officer has the rare distinction of heading two major dockyards on both the Western and Eastern Coasts and being the Chief Staff Officer (Technical) of the Western and Eastern Naval Commands.

Awards and Succession

He is an alumnus of the Naval War College, Goa. For distinguished service of a high order, he has been awarded the prestigious Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and the Nao Sena Medal by the President. Prior to assuming charge of the CWP&A, the Flag Officer also served as the Program Director of the Advanced Technology Vessel Program in New Delhi. He takes over from Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, AVSM, NM, who is retiring on 30 November 2025 after 38 years of distinguished service to the nation.

During the tenure of Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, eight ships were inducted into the Indian Navy. (ANI)