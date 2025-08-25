Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hit out at former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed over her remarks suggesting that "Bangladeshis can live in India", accusing her of legitimising illegal infiltrators in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hit out at former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed over her remarks suggesting that "Bangladeshis can live in India", accusing her of legitimising illegal infiltrators in the state. The Chief Minister asserted that Bangladeshis are not welcome in Assam, and said those sympathising with them may accommodate them in their own backyards. In a post on X, Sarma wrote, "People like Syeda Hameed, a close confidant of the Gandhi family, legitimise illegal infiltrators, as they seek to realise Jinnah's dream of making Assam a part of Pakistan. Today, Assamese identity is on the brink of extinction because of the tacit support of people like her. But we are the sons and daughters of Lachit Barphukan, WE WILL FIGHT till the last drop of our blood to save our State and our identity."

"Let me make it very clear, Bangladeshis are not welcome in Assam, it is not their land. Anyone sympathising with them may accommodate them in their own backyards. Assam is not up for grabs by illegal infiltrators, NOT NOW, NOT EVER," he further wrote.

Scroll to load tweet…



The remarks came a day after a public meeting was organised by Assam Civil Society and other social groups, which was addressed by Harsh Mander, Prashant Bhushan, and other dignitaries. In that meeting, some journalists took a byte from Syeda Hameed where she made the remarks that drew criticism.

Reacting to Syeda Hameed's remarks, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said infiltrators will have to leave the state and the Congress can "keep crying".

In the video shared by Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika, Syeda Hameed was seen saying, "What is wrong in being Bangladeshi? Bangladeshis are humans too, and the world is so big, they can live here (India), they are not depriving anyone of their rights... Saying that they are depriving someone of their rights is troublesome, extremely mischievous and detrimental to humanity."

"After Jamiat, has the Indian National Congress in Assam imported another key strategist? Meet UPA-era Planning Commission member Madam Syeda Hameed. She comes to Guwahati and says, "Bangladeshi aaye to kya hua"...Madam -- infiltrators will have to leave Assam. Congis can keep crying," the minister said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Abdul Mannan, a member of Assam Civil Society, which had organised the event, clarified that the group does not endorse Hameed's views and they are totally against it. "This public meeting was organised by Assam Civil Society, social groups and this meeting was addressed by Harsh Mander, Prashant Bhushan and some other dignitaries. In that meeting, some journalists took a byte from Syeda Hameed and she said 'what is the problem with Bangladeshis living here?'. We do not support this view. We are totally against it," Mannan told ANI.

Mannan reiterated that the society stands by the Assam Accord, which fixed March 25, 1971, as the cut-off date for identifying foreigners. "According to us, 25 March 1971 is the cut-off date... All the political parties of Assam agreed to this. We are totally with the accord that was signed, and anything that disagrees with that accord, we oppose it," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have repeatedly raised their concerns multiple times over the "rising" population of "illegal immigrants" primarily from Bangladesh to the northeastern states of the country.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the increasing number of illegal immigrants in the country is a matter of concern and announced the launch of a demographic mission to address the issue.