Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bangalore Development Authority is selling 630 2BHK flats in Konadasapur; sale begins on July 1

    Bangalore Development Authority is selling 630 2BHK flats in Konadasapur village. Prices range from Rs 48 to 53 lakhs. The camp is set up within the apartment for easing the buying procedure for customers. The sale begins on July 1. 

    Bangalore Development Authority is selling 630 2BHK flats in Konadasapur; sale begins on July 1 vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 1:34 PM IST

    The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has organised a camp inside the apartments for selling the flats in the Konadasapur village of Bangalore East taluk to make it easy for the customers to purchase the flats. Bank officials will also be present to provide housing loans to the people.

    The BDA has constructed a 14-floored apartment in the village, comprising 630 two-bedroom-hall-kitchen (BHK) flats. It has announced to conduct a camp for selling the flats on July 1. Every flat has a built-up area of 1370 sqft. A carpet area of 806 sqft is included. The pricing for each flat is mentioned separately. The electricity and water supply system cost is excluded from the price. 

    Bengaluru: Shocking report reveals city needs additional over 600 kms drains to prevent flooding

    According to BDA officials, homebuyers of the under-construction flats will need to make separate payments for the appropriate amount payable based on the zone of the apartments before registration. Additionally, allottees must pay the Goods and Service Tax separately for the respective period. The officials have also stated that each house will incur an additional Rs 2.5 lakh for the available covered car parking space.

    Cost of the House:

    According to BDA officials, prospective buyers of the flats must pay the maintenance amount, covering 24 months, before the registration process. The BDA itself will register the flats once the maintenance amount is paid. The cost of two BHK apartments varies based on the floor level. 
     

    Bengaluru Traffic Update: Double-decker flyover over Silk Board junction to be ready in six months

    Flats on the first to fifth floors are priced at Rs 48 lakh, the sixth floor costs Rs 48.24 lakh, and the seventh floor is priced at Rs 48.72 lakh. The eighth-floor apartments are priced at Rs 48.96 lakh. From the ninth to the 12th floor, prices range from Rs 49.2 lakh to Rs 49.92 lakh. The flat on the 13th floor is priced at around Rs 50.16 lakh, and the 14th floor is around Rs 50.4 lakh.

    Furthermore, the premium flats in the building are priced higher. From the first to the fifth floor, they cost Rs 50.4 lakh. From the sixth to the 14th floor, the prices range from Rs 50.65 lakh to Rs 52.65 lakh, as stated by BDA officials.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 1:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengal In show of unity, Muslim girl worshipped as goddess Durga during Khuti puja on Eid AJR

    Bengal: In show of unity, Muslim girl worshipped as goddess Durga during Khuti puja on Eid

    Karnataka HC dumps Twitter plea; slaps a fine of 50 lakh vkp

    Karnataka HC dumps Twitter plea; slaps a fine of 50 lakh

    Manipur violence: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Moirang, says 'There is a cry for help' AJR

    Manipur violence: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Moirang, says 'There is a cry for help'

    Kerala: Wild elephant strikes two men during morning stroll in Ernakulam; One left with rib injury anr

    Kerala: Wild elephant strikes two men during morning stroll; One left with rib injury

    Amid violence, Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet Governor at 1 PM; likely to resign AJR

    Amid violence, Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet Governor at 1 PM; likely to resign

    Recent Stories

    Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film mints Rs 9.25 crores on opening day vma

    Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film mints Rs 9.25 crores on opening day

    72 Hoorain row: CBFC dismisses reports of Sanjay Puran Singh's film being denied certification, know details (MAH)

    '72 Hoorain' row: CBFC dismisses reports of Sanjay Puran Singh's film being denied certification, know details

    Bengal In show of unity, Muslim girl worshipped as goddess Durga during Khuti puja on Eid AJR

    Bengal: In show of unity, Muslim girl worshipped as goddess Durga during Khuti puja on Eid

    Mumbai to Pune: 7 must visit cities of Maharashtra

    Mumbai to Pune: 7 must visit cities of Maharashtra

    Karnataka HC dumps Twitter plea; slaps a fine of 50 lakh vkp

    Karnataka HC dumps Twitter plea; slaps a fine of 50 lakh

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon