Bangalore Development Authority is selling 630 2BHK flats in Konadasapur; sale begins on July 1

Bangalore Development Authority is selling 630 2BHK flats in Konadasapur village. Prices range from Rs 48 to 53 lakhs. The camp is set up within the apartment for easing the buying procedure for customers. The sale begins on July 1.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has organised a camp inside the apartments for selling the flats in the Konadasapur village of Bangalore East taluk to make it easy for the customers to purchase the flats. Bank officials will also be present to provide housing loans to the people.

The BDA has constructed a 14-floored apartment in the village, comprising 630 two-bedroom-hall-kitchen (BHK) flats. It has announced to conduct a camp for selling the flats on July 1. Every flat has a built-up area of 1370 sqft. A carpet area of 806 sqft is included. The pricing for each flat is mentioned separately. The electricity and water supply system cost is excluded from the price.



According to BDA officials, homebuyers of the under-construction flats will need to make separate payments for the appropriate amount payable based on the zone of the apartments before registration. Additionally, allottees must pay the Goods and Service Tax separately for the respective period. The officials have also stated that each house will incur an additional Rs 2.5 lakh for the available covered car parking space.

Cost of the House:

According to BDA officials, prospective buyers of the flats must pay the maintenance amount, covering 24 months, before the registration process. The BDA itself will register the flats once the maintenance amount is paid. The cost of two BHK apartments varies based on the floor level.



Flats on the first to fifth floors are priced at Rs 48 lakh, the sixth floor costs Rs 48.24 lakh, and the seventh floor is priced at Rs 48.72 lakh. The eighth-floor apartments are priced at Rs 48.96 lakh. From the ninth to the 12th floor, prices range from Rs 49.2 lakh to Rs 49.92 lakh. The flat on the 13th floor is priced at around Rs 50.16 lakh, and the 14th floor is around Rs 50.4 lakh.

Furthermore, the premium flats in the building are priced higher. From the first to the fifth floor, they cost Rs 50.4 lakh. From the sixth to the 14th floor, the prices range from Rs 50.65 lakh to Rs 52.65 lakh, as stated by BDA officials.