Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar gets assurance on Balurghat airport revival. Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari announced that West Bengal has received approval for Rs 1,000 crore for two phases of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Balurghat Airport Revival Efforts

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, met with Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu to discuss the development and revival of the Balurghat airport in West Bengal. Naidu assured him of swift action to facilitate the early operationalisation of the airport, enhancing air connectivity in the North Bengal region. NDA Government under PM's leadership is deeply committed to creating new growth corridors for Bengal.

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The Balurghat Airport in the South Dinajpur district has its basic infrastructure ready, but flight services have remained suspended for decades. Majumdar has actively urged the Ministry to integrate the airport into the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN) to benefit residents of North Bengal and neighbouring areas.

Rural Development Funds Sanctioned

Meanwhile, after meeting with the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated that an approval letter for at least Rs 1,000 crore has been received for two phases of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. "In Bengal, the rural and agricultural sectors are very significant, with 60-65% of people dependent on agriculture, so I had a meeting with the Agriculture Minister. It was a very good meeting, and I am grateful to the Agriculture Minister. Today, we received an approval letter from him for approximately Rs 1,000 crore for two phases of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana," he told reporters.

He further announced that a new rural employment scheme will be rolled out shortly, with more than Rs 700 crore sanctioned to commence work under the initiative this month. (ANI)