New Delhi: Reinforcing a strong bilateral ties between two neighbouring countries, Indian Army on Monday handed over 50 military utility vehicles to the Nepali Army at the India-Nepal border at Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said that these vehicles will be formally presented by the Ambassador of India to Nepal during a ceremony in Kathmandu.

“This initiative reflects the Indian Army’s steadfast commitment to enhancing capacity-building efforts of the Nepali Army and underscores the enduring bond of friendship, trust, and close cooperation shared between the two Armies. Reinforcing strong bilateral ties.”

Of these 50 vehicles, 20 are of 7.5 tonnes while remaining of 2.5 tonnes. From Indian Army side Colonel Japendra Singh and Major Arjun Chauhan while Colonel Hari Prasad Bhattrai from Nepali Army side were part of the handing-taking over ceremony.

On the occasion, officials and personnel from Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB) were also present.

An official said that the move will further enhance the level of defence cooperation between both the armies and also foster strong bilateral relations between the two neighbouring nations.

Reflecting the mutual trust and close cooperation between the Indian Army and the Nepali Army, a 33-member Nepali Army Band participated in the Indian Army Day Parade at Jaipur on January 15.

It must be noted that the Indo-Nepal relationship holds strategic importance in the field of defence. Historically, India-Nepal Army relations can be traced back to the Treaty of Sugauli (1816), which established a ground-breaking precedent for recruiting Gorkha soldiers into the British Army.

Gurkha soldiers in Indian Army

According to 2025 data, approximately 34,000 Gurkha soldiers are in the Indian Army with a large number of retired pensioners as well.

Post-independence, India’s cooperation with the Nepal Army involved assistance in special training courses, modernisation of equipment supplies and high-level visits.

The implementation of Agniveer (Agnipath) scheme in the Indian armed forces in 2022 has strained military ties with Nepal, halting the recruitment of Nepali Gorkhas into the Indian Army's Gorkha regiments.

Nepal holds concerns over the short-term contract, lack of pension, and potential social risks, citing a conflict with the 1947 Tripartite Agreement.