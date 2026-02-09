Indian IT Professional, a Karnataka Native, Shot Dead in Canada Mall Parking
Chandan Kumar, a 37-year-old Indian IT professional from Karnataka, was shot dead in a targeted attack at the Woodbine Shopping Centre parking area in Canada. Police found him with gunshot wounds and he later died in hospital.
Victim identified as 37-year-old Chandan Kumar
A 37-year-old Indian man from Karnataka has been shot dead in Canada. The victim has been identified as Chandan Kumar, a native of Thyamagondlu village in Nelamangala. He had been living and working in Canada for the past six years. His family in Karnataka has been informed about his death. His father, Nandakumar, is a retired teacher.
Shooting took place at Woodbine shopping centre
According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), officers responded to a call about a shooting at around 3.30 pm on Saturday. The incident happened in the parking area of the Woodbine Shopping Centre. When officers reached the spot, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.
News Release - Homicide Investigation, Woodbine Shopping Centre parking lot, Rexdale Boulevard and Hwy 27, Victim: Chanda Kumar Raja Nandakumar, 37https://t.co/ro7qy8G2djpic.twitter.com/nf8eY48r2h
— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) February 8, 2026
Local reports said the attackers opened fire suddenly on the car he was travelling in and fired multiple rounds. A vehicle parked near the mall entrance was found with several bullet holes on the driver’s side.
Police say attack appears targeted
Police have not shared details about the motive or suspects so far. However, a spokesperson told local media that the shooting appears to be targeted and not a random act.
TPS Inspector Errol Watson said such incidents, especially at a busy shopping area, can cause fear among the public. Police have started an investigation and are gathering evidence from the scene.
Professional and community background
Chandan Kumar was an IT professional. He was working with LTI Mindtree, a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Infotech in Canada, and had earlier worked with Cognizant. He had completed his engineering studies in Bengaluru.
He was also active in community work. Social media posts say he served as a social media coordinator for Kannada Sangha Toronto and was the Vice-President of the World Arya Vysya Mahasabha in Canada.
Shock among family and community
News of the killing has shocked his family and members of the Indo-Canadian community. Reports say his father had earlier shared photographs with public figures in Canada on social media, showing the family’s active social presence.
Police have not yet announced any arrests. The investigation is ongoing, and officials are trying to find out why the attack took place and who was involved.
