Police have not shared details about the motive or suspects so far. However, a spokesperson told local media that the shooting appears to be targeted and not a random act.

TPS Inspector Errol Watson said such incidents, especially at a busy shopping area, can cause fear among the public. Police have started an investigation and are gathering evidence from the scene.

Professional and community background

Chandan Kumar was an IT professional. He was working with LTI Mindtree, a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Infotech in Canada, and had earlier worked with Cognizant. He had completed his engineering studies in Bengaluru.

He was also active in community work. Social media posts say he served as a social media coordinator for Kannada Sangha Toronto and was the Vice-President of the World Arya Vysya Mahasabha in Canada.