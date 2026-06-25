Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has launched a scathing attack on CM Bhagwant Mann, announcing a Congress boycott of the CM and his government. Bajwa cited a viral video and demanded Mann's resignation over personal conduct.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Wednesday launched a strong attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Speaking to the media, Bajwa said, "Ever since Bhagwant Mann became the Chief Minister of Punjab, people have known about his personal life."

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Congress Announces Boycott

Bajwa further announced that the Congress would boycott Bhagwant Mann and members of his government over the issue. He alleged that even some Members of Parliament had previously raised concerns about Mann's alleged drinking habits.

Allegations Over Conduct and Viral Video

Bajwa further claimed that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal chose a person who did not represent traditional Sikh values and identity. Referring to a video that has recently gone viral, Bajwa said, "This is a serious matter. The Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib has also taken cognisance of it."

Call for Independent Investigation

The Congress leader urged that the video be sent to at least two independent forensic laboratories for verification to establish its authenticity. He said that if any individual is found guilty after a proper investigation, that person should face appropriate action in accordance with the directives of Akal Takht Sahib.

Bajwa criticised the Chief Minister for allegedly supporting those involved instead of seeking an impartial investigation. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter to ensure transparency and accountability.

Summoned by Akal Takht

He also stated that he and other leaders have been summoned to appear before Akal Takht Sahib on June 29 and that they will fully cooperate and present themselves before the Sikh religious authority.

Demand for Chief Minister's Resignation

Continuing his criticism of the Chief Minister, Bajwa alleged that Bhagwant Mann had failed to uphold public trust and claimed that he no longer had the moral authority to continue as Chief Minister. He demanded Mann's resignation from the post. (ANI)