Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel called Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Lok Sabha statements on Naxalism "an outright lie," accusing the Centre of politicising the issue and challenging Shah to produce evidence for his claims.

Baghel Accuses Amit Shah of Lying, Politicising Naxalism

Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling his statements in the Lok Sabha on Naxalism "an outright lie" and accusing the Centre of politicising the issue.

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In a post on X, Baghel said, "What Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha while speaking on the Naxalite issue is an outright lie. During the five years our government was in power, meetings were held with the Chief Ministers of Naxal-affected states... But in none of these meetings did the central government ever raise the objection that any state was shielding Naxalites."

He further challenged Shah, saying, "I challenge Amit Shah ji to publicly produce any evidence... If no objection was raised then, why are you saying all this today? Don't play politics over the Naxalite issue."

Baghel also defended his government's record in Bastar, stating, "If our government hadn't set up camps in the remote areas of Bastar, the operations you're able to conduct today would never have been possible. Remember that we've endured greater pain than the BJP. We've lost our senior leaders to Naxalite attacks. In that very Naxalite attack whose investigation the BJP leaders didn't allow to happen."

नक्सली मामले में बोलते हुए केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने लोकसभा में जो कुछ कहा वह सरासर झूठ है. जिन पांच साल हमारी सरकार रही उसमें नक्सल प्रभावित राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों की बैठकें हुईं. इन बैठकों में राज्यों के मुख्य सचिव और पुलिस महानिदेशक भी मौजूद रहे. पर इन बैठकों में… — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) March 30, 2026

Shah Alleges Congress 'Shielded Naxalites'

The remarks come after Amit Shah, replying to a debate in the Lok Sabha, asserted that India is close to becoming "Naxal-free" and alleged that previous Congress governments had "shielded Naxalites." He also targeted the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of associations with individuals linked to Naxal ideology.

Shah said security forces had intensified action, noting that thousands of Naxals have surrendered, been jailed, or killed in encounters.

BJP Leaders Defend Centre's Approach

Defending the Centre's approach, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said, "Both the Central Government and the state government have worked with full political will to eliminate the Naxal cadre... Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah has worked with such strategy and intensity... the entire Chhattisgarh is peaceful today, Naxal-free."

Union Minister Jual Oram also backed Shah's claim, stating, "The facts presented by Home Minister Amit Shah are correct. I thank him because a lot of peace has come to the tribal areas...it (Naxalism) had the most impact in the tribal areas...now there will be more speed in development."

Azad Urges Caution

Meanwhile, Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad struck a cautionary note, saying, "They said that this is an ideology. We have said that no support can be given to any ideology that divides the country...We want India to be Naxal-free, but no innocent should be killed; the government should keep this in mind"

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