    Badlapur sexual assault case: Maharashtra govt orders suspension of 3 cops amid outrage

    Fadnavis condemned the incident in strong terms, stressing the seriousness of the assault. "The incident of rape in Badlapur is very serious, and I strongly condemn it. The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of a woman officer of IG rank to thoroughly investigate the case," he said.

    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 6:21 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 6:21 PM IST

    Amid massive public outrage following the sexual assault of two minor girls in Badlapur, Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday (August 20) took decisive action. Fadnavis ordered the immediate suspension of three police officers from the Badlapur Police Station for their delayed response to the case.

    According to a statement from the Deputy Chief Minister's office posted on X, Fadnavis directed the Thane Police Commissioner to suspend the senior police inspector, assistant sub-inspector, and head constable involved in handling the initial stages of the investigation. The suspension comes as a response to the growing public anger over the perceived negligence by the police in addressing the crime promptly.

    Badlapur protest: Mumbai-Surat Vande Bharat, 11 trains diverted; check full list here

    He further assured the public that the government is pushing to have the case fast-tracked in court, aiming to secure justice for the victims and their families as quickly as possible.

    In a related development, Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan visited the Badlapur police station and met with the protestors who have been demonstrating for hours. Addressing the protesters, Mahajan acknowledged their anger and frustration. "The protest has been ongoing for the past 5-6 hours, and it is understandable because this is an incident that no one can support. It is an extremely shameful occurrence, and we are committed to ensuring that the culprit is punished swiftly. Any officials found negligent in their duties will face strict action," Mahajan said.

    6 sentenced to life imprisonment for 1992 Ajmer sex scandal involving 100 schoolgirls; case details here

    The incident has sparked widespread condemnation across Maharashtra, with demands for swift and strict action against those responsible for both the crime and the delayed police response.

