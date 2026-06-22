Two people died after a BMW, allegedly driven at 250 kmph by Angad Gill, crashed into a divider on the Baroda-Panvel Highway in Badlapur. The victims, Rebecca Jacob and Yogesh Kishan Negi, succumbed to their injuries. Police have filed a case.

Two people were killed after a car being driven at high speed crashed into a divider on the Baroda-Panvel Highway in Maharashtra's Badlapur, and a case was registered against the driver, an official said.

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According to police, the accident took place at around 2:39 am on June 21 within the jurisdiction of Badlapur West Police Station, and the authorities received information about a road accident on the highway. The driver was identified as Angad Gill, who was driving the car at around 250 kmph, which crashed into a divider.

BMW Wrecked, Occupants Killed

Speaking about the incident, Badlapur Senior Police Inspector Kishore Shinde said that a car carrying three occupants, including the driver, had rammed into a divider with such force that the vehicle was completely wrecked and its parts were strewn across the accident site. He added, "On June 21, 2026, at 2:39 a.m., within the jurisdiction of Badlapur West Police Station, police received a call regarding a road accident on the Baroda-Panvel Highway. Upon investigation, it was found that a BMW car with three occupants, including the driver, had collided with a divider and was completely damaged, with vehicle parts scattered at the scene."

The official further added that two occupants, identified as Rebecca Jacob and Yogesh Kishan Negi, sustained severe injuries in the crash. The victims were taken to Badlapur Rural Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

"Two occupants, Rebecca Jacob and Yogesh Kishan Negi, were found on the spot with severe injuries. Both were then taken to Badlapur Rural Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries," Shinde said.

Investigation Points to Extreme Speed

Police added that the investigation revealed that the driver had allegedly violated traffic regulations and was driving at an extremely high speed at the time of the accident.

"Investigation revealed that the driver, Angad Gill, disregarded traffic rules and drove at a speed of approximately 250 kmph, resulting in two deaths," the senior police inspector said.

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.