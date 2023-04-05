Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Back to WFH: Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, Supreme Court agrees to hear lawyers on video call

    On Wednesday, India recorded 4,435 new COVID-19 infections, the biggest single-day jump in 163 days (five months and 13 days), while the number of active cases increased to 23,091, according to Union health ministry data.

    Back to WFH: Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, Supreme Court agrees to hear lawyers on video call AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Wednesday (April 5) took note of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country and said the Supreme Court is willing to hear lawyers via video conferencing.

    Referring to recent media reports, a bench comprising the CJI and Justice JB Pardiwala said the court is more than willing to permit lawyers to appear through the hybrid mode. "We can hear you through video conferencing mode also," the CJI said.

    Also read: Jharkhand: Alcoholic husband kills his 12th wife for stopping him from drinking; check details

    On Wednesday, India recorded 4,435 new COVID-19 infections, the biggest single-day jump in 163 days (five months and 13 days), while the number of active cases increased to 23,091, according to Union health ministry data.

    With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4.47 crore (4,47,33,719). The death toll increased to 5,30,916 with 15 deaths, the data stated.

    According to the health ministry, as many as four deaths were reported from Maharashtra; one death each was reported from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Rajasthan; and four were reconciled by Kerala.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep gets threat letters amid speculations about his BJP entry 

    At 23,091, the active cases now comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

    The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.79 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,79,712, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 percent.

    According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

    Also read: Supreme Court lifts Centre's ban on MediaOne, rejects MHA's 'national security' argument

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi police confirms missing youth and nabbed suspect in train attack case in Kerala to be same individual anr

    BREAKING: Kerala Train Attack: Delhi Police confirms missing Shaheen Bagh youth and nabbed suspect are same

    Jharkhand Alcoholic husband kills his 12th wife for stopped him from drinking; check details AJR

    Jharkhand: Alcoholic husband kills his 12th wife for stopping him from drinking; check details

    Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad for first time after disqualification; KPCC to organize grand reception anr

    Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad for first time since disqualification; KPCC to organize grand reception

    Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep gets threat letters amid speculations about his BJP entry, case filed AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep gets threat letters amid speculations about his BJP entry

    Attappadi Madhu lynching case: Court sentences 13 accused to seven years rigorous imprisonment anr

    Kerala Lynching Case: Court sentences 13 accused to 7 years rigorous imprisonment

    Recent Stories

    Delhi police confirms missing youth and nabbed suspect in train attack case in Kerala to be same individual anr

    BREAKING: Kerala Train Attack: Delhi Police confirms missing Shaheen Bagh youth and nabbed suspect are same

    Active noise cancellation to superb battery life OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is worth every penny gcw

    Active noise cancellation to superb battery life; OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is worth every penny

    'Pushpa: The Rule' teaser is out, witness powerful first glimpse of Allu Arjun vma

    'Pushpa: The Rule' teaser is out, witness powerful first glimpse of Allu Arjun

    football Cristiano Ronaldo sends inspiring message to fans after scoring 2 goals in Al-Nassr win over Al-Adalah-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo sends inspiring message to fans after scoring 2 goals in Al-Nassr's win over Al-Adalah

    5 reasons why OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G should be your new smartphone gcw

    5 reasons why OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G should be your new smartphone

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon