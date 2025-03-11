Ayodhya Ram temple museum to open for devotees in a year: Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra

Read Full Article

The museum at the Shri Ram temple complex, depicting the life of Lord Rama, will be operational within a year, said Nripendra Mishra, the Chairman of the Construction Committee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mishra stated that they have signed an MoU with a company that is into technologies used in museums.

"We have signed an MoU with a company which is into technologies used in museums. They need a script based on which they will tell how and where immersive technology, artefacts, etc, will be done. This process will take about two months. After this, we will float a tender for the construction of the gallery... In total, it will take a year for the museum to become operational..." Mishra said.

Meanwhile, speaking about the temple's security arrangements, the Chairman stated that this is the most important construction work from the security point of view, and hence, they have decided to make permanent boundaries.

He stated that it would take almost a year to complete the construction of the wall boundaries.

"This will be the most important construction work from the security point of view. The fencing all around is made of steel wire and its verticals. But now it has been decided that the total boundary which will be more than four kilometres, will be made permanent...The wall will be built like the boundary wall is built in the police headquarters for security purposes. Its height will be around 14-16 feet. This construction work will be started from the northern gate. It will take about a year to be built," Mishra told ANI.

Earlier, on March 8, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra said that the Holi festival will affect the construction of the Ram Temple complex, and it is likely to be completed by around April 15.

