Doordarshan will live broadcast the Ram Navami program from Ayodhya, including the sacred 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla at noon. The 4-minute celestial event will be telecast for devotees nationwide as a massive crowd is expected at the temple.

Doordarshan to Live Broadcast Celebrations

In a special initiative, Doordarshan will broadcast the entire Ayodhya Ram Navami program live, allowing devotees visiting Ayodhya to witness the darshan of Lord Ram, and enabling people across the country to participate in the sacred occasion.

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Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, while speaking to ANI, shared the details, saying, "Doordarshan has decided to broadcast the entire program live on the occasion of Ram Navami so that devotees coming to Ayodhya can have darshan of Lord Ram and people across the country can also get darshan of him.... The Abhishekam of Lord Ram will begin in the morning on Ram Navami....'Surya Tilka' of Ram Lalla will also be telecast at noon, and this will last four minutes. After that, 56 offerings will be made... A 'phool bangla' will also be decorated in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple..."

The live broadcast will provide a unique opportunity for millions to experience the grandeur of the Ram Navami celebrations, including the sacred rituals and prayers offered to Lord Ram.

The Divine 'Surya Tilak' Spectacle

The Surya Tilak will take place in the sanctum sanctorum at exactly 12:00 PM on Ram Navami, when a beam of sunlight will fall on the forehead of the deity for approximately four minutes, creating a divine and historic spectacle. Devotees from across the country and abroad are eagerly awaiting the moment. Engineers have been working on the arrangements for the celestial alignment, and two to three trial runs of the Surya Tilak are scheduled to be conducted ahead of the festival to ensure precision.

Massive Turnout Expected, Arrangements in Place

An invited member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Gopal Rao, said that the Chaitra Ram Navami fair has already commenced in Ayodhya, with a steady surge in footfall over the past four days. "More than one lakh devotees are arriving daily for darshan," he said.

He further stated that the Surya Tilak will coincide with the noon aarti. "At 12:00 PM, the Sun will offer a symbolic tilak to Lord Ram, who was born in the Solar dynasty. The rays will remain on the forehead for four minutes," he said.

Given the expected rush, arrangements have been made to install television screens at multiple locations to facilitate viewing of the ceremony, as not all devotees will be able to witness the event from inside the temple premises.

The temple will remain open for darshan from early morning till late at night to accommodate the large influx of pilgrims. Prasad distribution has also been arranged.

Authorities have ensured comprehensive arrangements, including drinking water, shaded areas, and facilities for storing belongings.

The preparations for the Surya Tilak have been ongoing for nearly a month, and rehearsals are being conducted to ensure a smooth execution. Officials noted that the Surya Tilak follows a 19-year cycle, with preparations undertaken annually to align the sunlight precisely for the occasion.