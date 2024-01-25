Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ram Lalla idol carved by another Kannadiga sculptor Ganesh Bhat revealed

    Karnataka sculptor Ganesh Bhat unveiled the Balarama statue, crafted from Krishna stone, for Ayodhya Ram Temple. The intricately detailed idol, featuring Dashavatara and a childlike innocence in Ram's visage, graces the Sanctum Sanctorum. Rajasthan's Satyanarayana Pandey presented a White marble Rama idol, inheriting sculpting skills from his family's decade-long legacy. Pandey's 42-year-old son, Prashant, assisted in the sacred endeavour.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 9:11 AM IST

    One of the three sculptors who were selected to carve Ram Lalla’s idol for Ayodhya Ram Temple is Ganesh Bhat. He is from Karnataka and the idol he had sculpted for the Ram Mandir has been finally revealed. This unveiling also showcases the idols sculpted by the three chosen artisans for this divine project. Ayodhya witnessed a momentous occasion as Sri Ramjanmabhoomi Trust welcomed the unveiling of a remarkable creation by Karnataka's sculptor, Idagunji Ganesh Bhat. 

    Ganesh Bhat crafted the exquisite Balarama statue using Krishna stone sourced from a field near HD Kote in Karnataka's Mysuru. This idol, reminiscent of the one sculpted by fellow Kannadiga artisan Arun Yogiraj, now graces the Sanctum Sanctorum. The idol boasts intricate details, featuring elements like Dashavatara, lotus, crown, and the endearing innocence of a child reflected in Ram's visage. The unveiling of Balarama's idol coincided with the release of a film dedicated to the revered figure, produced by Rajasthan's Satyanarayan Pandey.

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Adding to the artistic tapestry, sculptor Satyanarayana Pandey, hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan, presented his creation—a Rama idol carved from White marble. Pandey, a 65-year-old devotee of Lord Hanuman, comes from a family deeply rooted in the art of sculpting, with a legacy spanning over a decade. Reflecting on his craft, Pandey expressed that his sculpting skills were inherited from his father, and throughout the process, he sought inspiration from Hanuman, turning to the deity during challenging moments.

    Assisting Pandey in this sacred endeavour was his 42-year-old son, Prashant, showcasing a family tradition of craftsmanship. When asked about the selection process and the idol not making the final cut, Pandey, true to his devotion, expressed joy and satisfaction, emphasizing that the culmination of the 500-year struggle is a triumph in itself. Undeterred by personal outcomes, he noted that this idol, like others, will find its place of honour in Ayodhya.

