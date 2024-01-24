Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand was among the guests who were invited to be a part of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. He spoke exclusively to Bhavana Nagaiah, Chief Anchor, Asianet Suvarna News.

    'Ram temple will bring Ram Rajya to the country...'

    'Prime Minister Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization...'

    'Through this temple, we can remember our forgotten history...'

    'Ram Rajya will come when you walk in the path of Lord Ram...'

