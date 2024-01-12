Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ayodhya Ram mandir: Pilgrims from Bengaluru face financial strain with 400% soar in airfares ahead of ceremony

    Airfares for flights to Ayodhya have surged by up to 395% ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration. The Bengaluru-Ayodhya route has seen prices spike from ₹6,000 to ₹21,500 and ₹29,700 for January 19 and 20, respectively. Airlines attribute the surge to heightened demand, driven by the historic event and a weekend holiday in Ayodhya, leaving latecomers struggling to find affordable options. Travelers express concerns over the unexpected and significant price hikes.

    Ayodhya Ram mandir: Pilgrims from Bengaluru face financial strain with 400% soar in airfares ahead of ceremony vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

    As the much-anticipated inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya approaches, pilgrims are grappling with an unexpected hurdle – a staggering surge in airfares. The spike in ticket prices, attributed to heightened demand, has left travellers shocked, with reports indicating a four-fold increase in flight costs.

    With the historic opening of the Ram Mandir, devotees from various parts of the country are making their way to Ayodhya to witness the momentous occasion. However, a significant challenge has emerged for those travelling by air, as ticket prices experience an unprecedented surge of 400%.

    Want to travel to Ayodhya? Here's how you can go by train

    Over the past 10 days, the Bengaluru-Ayodhya flight route has witnessed a remarkable escalation in airfares. What once cost ₹6,000 has now skyrocketed to ₹21,500 for a journey scheduled on January 19. For those planning to fly on the inauguration day itself, January 20, the ticket prices soar even higher, reaching a whopping ₹29,700.

    The surge, amounting to a 395% increase compared to regular days, is a result of airlines adjusting prices based on the surge in demand. Tickets for flights to Ayodhya leading up to January 20 have been swiftly snapped up, making it challenging for latecomers to secure affordable options.

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Planning a trip to Ayodhya? THIS app will help you find affordable stay

    It appears that the surge is not solely due to the impending inauguration but is also influenced by the weekend holiday in Ayodhya. The city's residents, anticipating the festivities and the inauguration, have contributed to the surge in demand for flights.

    The exorbitant airfares have raised concerns among travellers, many of whom had planned their journeys well in advance. Despite the limited availability of tickets, some lucky early birds managed to secure reasonably priced options.

    Ayodhya Ram mandir: Pilgrims from Bengaluru face financial strain with 400% soar in airfares ahead of ceremony vkp

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nation First Business Later EaseMyTrip WhatsApp message amid India Maldives row goes viral gcw

    'Nation First, Business Later': EaseMyTrip's WhatsApp message amid India-Maldives row goes viral

    Haveri moral policing shocker: Woman allegedly gang raped by 7 men over interfaith affair vkp

    Haveri moral policing shocker: Woman allegedly gang raped by 7 men over interfaith affair

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-363 January 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-363 January 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Emotional for 1st time in my life PM Modi's special audio message ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration (LISTEN)

    'Emotional for 1st time in my life': PM Modi's special audio message ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration (LISTEN)

    Delhi records coldest morning this winter as mercury dips to 3 8 degrees flights trains cancelled zero visibility gcw

    Delhi records coldest morning this winter as mercury dips to 3.8°C; flights and trains cancelled

    Recent Stories

    Nation First Business Later EaseMyTrip WhatsApp message amid India Maldives row goes viral gcw

    'Nation First, Business Later': EaseMyTrip's WhatsApp message amid India-Maldives row goes viral

    Surya Namaskar: 7 benefits of THIS yoga asanas RBA

    Surya Namaskar: 7 benefits of THIS yoga asanas

    Haveri moral policing shocker: Woman allegedly gang raped by 7 men over interfaith affair vkp

    Haveri moral policing shocker: Woman allegedly gang raped by 7 men over interfaith affair

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-363 January 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-363 January 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Hanu Man REVIEW: Is Teja Sajja's film 'movie of the year'? Read THIS RBA

    Hanu Man REVIEW: Is Teja Sajja's film 'movie of the year'? Read THIS

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon