    Ayodhya Ram Mandir opens for public from Tuesday: Over 50 million tourists are expected per year

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed rituals for the Pran Pratishthan of Sri Ram in Ayodhya, with the temple set to open to devotees. The inauguration is expected to boost Ayodhya's tourism, attracting millions annually. A $10 billion makeover includes a new airport, upgraded railway station, township expansion, and new hotels. Jefferies forecasts significant economic growth, citing a positive multiplier effect. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed the rituals for the Pran Pratishthan of Sri Ram, at Ayodhya. The temple will be opening its doors to devotees from Tuesday. This spiritual landmark is not only expected to become a centre of religious fervour but is also poised to significantly impact the economic landscape of the region.

    The inauguration is anticipated to elevate Ayodhya into a prominent tourist hotspot, attracting an estimated 50 million to 5 crore visitors annually, according to a report by brokerage firm Jefferies. The economic boost is further amplified by a $10 billion makeover that includes the development of a new airport, upgraded railway station, township expansion, enhanced road connectivity, and the establishment of new hotels, promising a ripple effect on various economic activities.

    500-year-old wait ends! Ayodhya's Ram Mandir consecrated as PM Modi completes Pran Pratishtha ceremony (WATCH)

    Jefferies highlights the potential growth in tourism and the broader economy, emphasizing the transformative impact of the Ayodhya project. The firm anticipates a substantial multiplier effect, contributing positively to the economic development of the region.

    India erupts in celebration as first glimpse of majestic Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir gives goosebumps

    Phase 1 of the Ayodhya airport, constructed for $175 million, is already operational and can accommodate up to 1 million passengers. An international terminal, capable of handling 6 million passengers, is slated for completion by 2025. The railway station's capacity has doubled, allowing it to serve 60,000 passengers per day. Additionally, plans for a 1,200-acre greenfield township and improved road connectivity are underway, further enhancing the overall infrastructure of Ayodhya.

    India's natural beauty has also been recognized globally, with Forbes ranking it as the 7th most beautiful country in 2022. The nation boasts 42 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, securing the 6th position globally. Notably, India stands among the three countries with both hot and cold deserts, showcasing its diverse geographical features.

