The investigation is being led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), with support from the Gujarat Police, Airports Authority of India (AAI), and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Ahmedabad: The probe into the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad has put ground handling agencies at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport under the scanner. Authorities have not yet ruled out sabotage and are thoroughly trying to identify what led to the plane crash, whether it was pilot error, an accident or even the possibility of a terror attack.

The investigation is being led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), with support from the Gujarat Police, Airports Authority of India (AAI), and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has also launched a parallel investigation and has sent aviation experts to the crash site.

According to reports, staff members who were handling ground operations were questioned, their statements recorded and their phones seized. The CCTV footage obtained from the airport premises does not rule out the possibilities of a sabotage.

High-level committee to submit report

The central government has formed a high-level committee , which will submit its report within three months. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, said the panel will examine every aspect of the June 12 crash, including technical faults, human error, and regulatory compliance.

The aircraft’s black box, which includes the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), has already been recovered. Mohol said investigators are optimistic that analysis of the black box will offer crucial insights into what led to the deadly crash. The high-level committee had held a meeting and discussed various possible causes of the crash, ranging from sudden engine failure and bird strikes to issues with wing flaps.

Bodies being identified through DNA sampling

The Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), HP Sanghvi, had emphasized the critical need for DNA examination to identify the victims of the tragic Air India flight crash bound for London, citing that the extreme heat from the blaze that erupted after the crash had made the traditional method of identification ineffective.

DNA samples of 190 victims of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad have matched with their family members, and the bodies of 157 victims have been handed over, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi confirmed on Wednesday. Joshi said that of the 190 matched DNA samples, 123 are of Indian nationals and 27 are from the United Kingdom. He added that the DNA of a Canadian citizen has also been matched.