Ayodhya's Ram Mandir draws massive Rs 3.17 crore in online donations on consecration day

On the day of its consecration on January 22, the Ram Temple garnered an impressive Rs 3.17 crore in online donations. Contributions made through cash, cheques, and drafts, placed in 10 donation boxes at the temple, are currently awaiting tabulation.

Devotees from both India and abroad showed their unwavering support for the construction of the Ram Temple by contributing generously through online donations. The funds received online were directed to the trust's bank accounts, reflecting the widespread enthusiasm and commitment to the temple's cause. Anil Mishra, a trustee of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, highlighted the organized efforts made on the day of Pran Pratishtha, with 10 donation counters actively receiving offerings.

While the online donations have been successfully channeled to the trust's accounts, the contributions made through traditional means—cash, cheques, and drafts in the donation boxes—are yet to be tabulated. An efficient process is in place, with the cash collected being sent to a nearby State Bank of India (SBI) branch for accounting purposes. Mishra noted that the meticulous tabulation process is underway, ensuring transparency in handling the financial aspects of the donations.

The overwhelming support extended beyond financial contributions, as more than 5 lakh devotees visited the temple on the day of consecration to seek the darshan of Ram Lalla. This massive turnout emphasizes the deep-rooted faith and connection that people have with the construction of the Ram Temple. With such a significant number of devotees, the temple administration is working closely with local authorities to facilitate a smooth and secure visit for all those who wish to pay their respects.

In a symbolic gesture of devotion and respect, an 80-kg sword named Nandak Sword was gifted to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Donated by Nilesh Arun, whose family has a history of manufacturing ancient weapons for the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the Nandak Sword is a remarkable 7 feet and 3 inches tall. Crafted from gold and brass, the sword was presented at Karsevakpuram on the day of the consecration, adding an extra layer of significance to the historic event.

The consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has not only marked a significant milestone in the country's religious landscape but has also showcased the overwhelming support from devotees, both in terms of physical presence and financial contributions. The wave of generosity witnessed on January 22 reflects the collective dedication to the construction of the Ram Temple, emphasizing its cultural and spiritual importance for millions of people. As the temple continues to be a symbol of unity and faith, the ongoing support and involvement of the community bode well for the future of this revered site.