Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of planning a 'cover-up' in the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. A fresh petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the matter.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP over the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, alleging that attempts could be made to "cover up" the matter as more details emerge.

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"Another layer has been peeled back. If the layers of the 'great sins' of the BJP members and their associates continue to be unveiled like this, then instead of 'investigation,' the work of 'covering up' will begin even more rapidly," Yadav said in an 'X' post. Yadav posted on X while citing a media report which showcased new alleged revelations in Ram Mandir donation case. The new allegations pertain to a group alleging that their donations are missing.

Political Row Escalates

His remarks came amid a growing political row over the alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, with opposition leaders demanding a more stringent investigation into the matter. Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad described the allegations as a "very serious matter" and alleged that the government was trying to suppress the issue.

"This is not theft or embezzlement, but a huge dacoity. This concerns the entire country. This should have been investigated under Supreme Court directions. SIT has no meaning. No FIR has been registered till date even when it has been more than 15 days. The government is covering it up. God can see everything. Lord Ram will definitely take action against those involved," Prasad told ANI.

Responding to the allegations, Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted and was carrying out the probe. "An SIT has been formed, and the investigation is currently underway. Action will be taken against those found guilty. Both the government and the court have their eyes on it," Rajbhar said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Samajwadi Party president Abu Azmi also criticised the government over the issue. "It is regrettable that donations in the name of Lord Ram are being stolen. This is a failure of the government. They only use the name of Lord Ram for elections," Azmi said.

Fresh Plea in Supreme Court

Meanwhile, a fresh petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation into the alleged financial irregularities of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya.

Petition Seeks CBI Probe, Preservation of Records

The petition sought registration of an FIR and the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into the reported missing funds, financial irregularities, mismanagement, and other alleged illegalities concerning the affairs and administration of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The petition filed by advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav also sought direction to the Trust and the Uttar Pradesh government to preserve all physical, digital and financial records, including donation registers, audit reports, CCTV footage, bank records and other documents related to the receipt, accounting and utilisation of the Trust's donations and assets. It further sought directions restraining the Trust and the government from destroying, altering, tampering with, transferring or otherwise dealing with any record, asset, fund, document or electronic data connected with the matter.

The petition also raises doubts on the utility of the SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the allegations of missing funds and accounting discrepancies. Asking the apex court to intervene, the petition said intervention of this Court has become imperative to preserve institutional integrity, uphold the rule of law and maintain public confidence in the administration and management of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The petition further submitted that the scope of reference of the ongoing SIT inquiry remains unclear and the initial stages of a criminal investigation are crucial for preserving evidence, warning that any delay could lead to tampering with material evidence and hamper timely investigative measures. The petition contended that such measures may be beyond the scope of the SIT's preliminary inquiry and sought an independent and impartial investigation to ascertain the truth and ensure accountability if any wrongdoing is established.

Earlier, an advocate had sent a letter petition to the Supreme Court alleging concerns over alleged misappropriation, disappearance and irregularities in the handling of donations and offerings made by devotees at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. (ANI)