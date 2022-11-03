'Prove your allegation, I will quit...' Kerala Governor dares CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Will he (Pinarayi Vijayan) be able to do the same if he cannot prove his allegation,' Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan asked.

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan dares chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan
    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday openly challenged state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to show one example of political interference by him in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors to universities in the state. The Governor offered to resign if the chief minister showed one example of political interference. He also openly challenged the chief minister, asking whether he could resign if he could not prove his allegation.

    Speaking to media persons in New Delhi, the Governor said that he would resign if it was proved that he had nominated even one person, including from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh -- as alleged by the Left government in the state.

    'Will he (Pinarayi Vijayan) be able to do the same if he not able to prove his allegation,' Governor Khan said, further claiming that people sitting in the Chief Minister's Office are dictating Kannur University Vice Chancellor to appoint their 'underqualified and unqualified' relatives.

    The remarks came after media persons sought his views about the chief minister's allegation on Wednesday that the state Governor has been trying to implement the saffronisation agenda and trying to make state universities a centre of Sangh Parivar and RSS.

    Khan further alleged that the Chief Minister's Office was patronising smuggling activities in Kerala. He stated that considering the situation, there were enough grounds for him to interfere.

    Stating that he had never interfered in the government's functioning, Governor Khan said, 'I see smuggling activities being patronised by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Definitely, there are grounds for me to interfere if the state government, the CMO and the people close to the chief minister are involved in smuggling activities.'

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2022, 11:56 AM IST
