10 trainee mountaineers die in avalanche at Uttarakhand’s Danda-2 peak, rescue ops continue

Ten trainee mountaineers have been killed while a search is underway for ten more after an avalanche hit a mountaineering camp on a mountain in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. Eight other mountaineers were rescued. Rescue operations are on at the avalanche site in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak in Uttarakhand where the mountaineers -- all of whom are from the Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi -- were camped.

The Danda-2 peak is located in the Gangotri range of the Garhwal Himalayas. The students of Basic and Advanced Course running near Bhukki of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, NIM Uttarkashi, had reached Draupadi's Danda on Tuesday morning for mountaineering training. The mountain's height is about 5006 meters. Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal informed that there were a total of 175 people, including trainers and trainees, in the batch. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that the district administration is carrying out rapid rescue and relief operations. Personnel from the National and state disaster response forces, the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police are engaged in the rescue operations.

The Indian Air Force has deployed two Cheetah helicopters for rescue and relief operations. All other fleets of choppers have been put on standby for any further requirements, IAF officials said

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to say: 'Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to landslide which has struck the mountaineering expedition carried out by the Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi. My condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones.'

'Spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to help the mountaineers who are still trapped. I have instructed the IAF to mount the rescue and relief operations. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being,' he added.