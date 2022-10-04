Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    10 trainee mountaineers die in avalanche at Uttarakhand’s Danda-2 peak, rescue ops continue

    Rescue operations have been launched to rescue the mountaineers, all of whom are from the Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi. District Disaster Management Centre of Uttarkashi said at least eight mountaineering trainees had been rescued, and efforts are on to rescue the remaining.

    Avalanche strikes Uttarakhand's Danda-2 peak; efforts on to rescue over 28 trainee mountaineers
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 2:24 PM IST

    Ten trainee mountaineers have been killed while a search is underway for ten more after an avalanche hit a mountaineering camp on a mountain in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. Eight other mountaineers were rescued. Rescue operations are on at the avalanche site in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak in Uttarakhand where the mountaineers -- all of whom are from the Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi -- were camped.

    The Danda-2 peak is located in the Gangotri range of the Garhwal Himalayas. The students of Basic and Advanced Course running near Bhukki of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, NIM Uttarkashi, had reached Draupadi's Danda on Tuesday morning for mountaineering training. The mountain's height is about 5006 meters. Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal informed that there were a total of 175 people, including trainers and trainees, in the batch. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that the district administration is carrying out rapid rescue and relief operations. Personnel from the National and state disaster response forces, the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police are engaged in the rescue operations.

    The Indian Air Force has deployed two Cheetah helicopters for rescue and relief operations. All other fleets of choppers have been put on standby for any further requirements, IAF officials said

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to say: 'Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to landslide which has struck the mountaineering expedition carried out by the Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi. My condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones.'

    'Spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to help the mountaineers who are still trapped. I have instructed the IAF to mount the rescue and relief operations. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being,' he added.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 4:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre tweaks rules to expand FM radio reach to Tier-III cities

    Centre tweaks rules to expand FM radio reach to Tier-III cities

    Bikers colliding into a moving truck shows why one should carefully open car's door; watch video here - gps

    Bikers colliding into a moving truck shows why one should carefully open car's door; watch video here

    Bombay High Court grants bail to former Maha HM Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case - adt

    Bombay High Court grants bail to former Maha HM Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case

    Will take 4-5 years to resolve stubble burning issue: Punjab pollution control body AJR

    Will take 4-5 years to resolve stubble burning issue: Punjab pollution control body

    Mumbai police issue traffic advisory ahead of Dussehra rallies in Shivaji Park and Bandra; know roads to avoid - adt

    Mumbai police issue traffic advisory ahead of Dussehra rallies in Shivaji Park and Bandra; know roads to avoid

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Prabhas starrer Adipurush lands in trouble MP Minister warns Om Raut over teaser drb

    Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in trouble; MP Minister warns Om Raut over teaser

    Centre tweaks rules to expand FM radio reach to Tier-III cities

    Centre tweaks rules to expand FM radio reach to Tier-III cities

    Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration process commences; know steps to register, details on PIN purchasing here - adt

    Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration commences; know how to register, details on PIN purchasing here

    Urfi Javed ditches bra and underpants covers body using painted glass drb

    Urfi Javed ditches bra and underpants; covers body using painted glass

    Recent Videos

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 playoffs: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals-ayh

    LLC 2022: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals

    Video Icon
    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon