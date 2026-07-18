Zypp CEO Akash Gupta learned an auto driver earns Rs 50,000-60,000 monthly through gig work. The driver quit a Rs 25,000 job for better pay and flexibility.

A routine auto ride turned into an eye-opening conversation for Zypp India CEO Akash Gupta when he asked his driver about his daily earnings and learned how much he was making through gig work.

Gupta shared the interaction on Instagram, where he spoke to the driver about his work, income and journey. The driver revealed he usually made around Rs 500 to 2,000 daily, adding up to roughly Rs 50,000-60,000 a month depending on his work.

The conversation then revealed that driving an auto was not always his career choice. The driver told Gupta he had previously worked as a supervisor at a Gurgaon company, earning around Rs 25,000 per month – significantly less than what he was now making.

Driver Ensures Children's Education Despite Own Limited Opportunities

Gupta shared that the driver worked about eight hours a day and was able to save a substantial portion of his income after managing expenses. He also highlighted that despite not getting the opportunity to study further himself, the driver was ensuring his three children received an education.

Sharing the story, Gupta described it as an example of the opportunities emerging through the gig economy. The video sparked discussions online, with several users pointing out how the driver's earnings and flexibility reflected the potential of independent work.

Some users said his financial situation appeared better than many salaried professionals, while others praised his determination to support his children's education despite his own limited opportunities.