Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi and the US over a Navy strike that killed three Indian sailors in the Gulf. He called the PM 'compromised' and 'silent' for not defending the country's honour against US military orders.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday sharply criticised the United States and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US Navy strikes on an oil ship in the Gulf that killed three Indian sailors.

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In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Just days after the murder of three Indian sailors in American attacks - no remorse, no apology. On the contrary, America has continued issuing orders." He added, "Read their words: 'Comply immediately with the orders of the US military.' No violation 'will be tolerated.'"

"A free country would never tolerate such language. But our Compromised PM? Silent. They listen like an obedient servant and comply with the orders. Compromised PM will not defend the country's honor--because those who insult the country are under their control," Rahul Gandhi said.

US Strike Kills Three Indian Sailors

The Congress leader's remarks follow the death of three Indian sailors in a US military strike on a commercial tanker in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel, MT Settebello, came under fire on Wednesday after US forces accused it of violating the ongoing naval blockade on Iranian ports. Of the 24 Indian crew members on board, 21 were rescued, while the three others were later confirmed deceased.

India Lodges 'Strong Protest' with US

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had on Friday summoned the US Charge d'Affaires, Jason Meeks, to lodge a strong protest against the ongoing attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman. this was the second time that Meeks was being summoned by the MEA. Previously, he was summoned after a commercial vessel with 20 Indian crew members on board came under attack in the region. (ANI)