A routine commute in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout reportedly turned violent after an auto-rickshaw driver was seen manhandling a woman and her male friend. A video of the incident shows the alleged assault, while details of what led to it remain unclear.

Bengaluru: A routine commute in HSR Layout reportedly turned violent after an auto-rickshaw driver was seen physically assaulting a woman and her male friend. The incident was captured on video, with the footage showing the driver manhandling the two individuals on the roadside.

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The video shows the auto driver grabbing and physically handling the woman and her friend. The footage captures the violent incident but does not reveal what happened before it or what led to the alleged assault. The identities of those involved have also not been confirmed based on the available footage.

The incident has drawn attention online, with the video showing the woman and her friend being physically handled by the auto driver. People at the spot can also be seen around the scene as the incident unfolds.

Further details about the circumstances of the incident, including whether a police complaint was filed or any action was taken against the driver, are not immediately available. The footage has prompted reactions online as viewers discuss the alleged incident in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout. Authorities have not yet provided further information about the case, while the available video only documents the physical altercation and does not establish the events that preceded it.