The Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to advocate Harendra Bansal in a jail extortion racket case. The bail was given considering his 73-day custody and parity with other accused who have been enlarged on bail in the same case.

Bail granted on several grounds

The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday granted bail to advocate Harendra Bansal, who is one of the accused in a jail extortion racket case, considering the period of custody of around 73 days, parity with other accused persons who have been enlarged on bail, and that his custodial remand was not sought by the Investigation Officer.

This case pertains to an FIR by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with the alleged extortion racket being operated from the jails of the national capital. He was arrested on July 16.

Conditions for bail

Special Judge (ACB) Vidya Prakash granted bail to Harendra Bansal subject to conditions including furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety in the like amount.

"In view of the overall facts and circumstances of the case, including the period of incarceration of the accused, the nature of evidence alleged against him, and the role allegedly played by him in the commission of the crime, the court is of the view that the bail application in hand deserves to be allowed," the Special Judge ordered on Monday.

Arguments and Complaint Details

During the arguments on the bail application, it was submitted by the counsel for the accused that he is an advocate by profession, and during the course of his several visits at Rohini Jail (to meet his brother-in-law), he came into contact with several other family members of Under Trial Prisoners (UTPs), who were also confined in Rohini Jail, and during those visits, he had given legal assistance to the family members of those UTP’s, against legal fee. It was also submitted that the amount reflected in the bank account of the accused is nothing except the legal fees received by him from the family members of those UTP's, which the prosecution alleges to be illegal transactions.

A case was registered on February 9, on the basis of a complaint lodged by Kunal at ACB, wherein he alleged that his father and brother, who were accused in a criminal case of Police Station Raja Park, were lodged in Rohini Jail since the year 2020; the jail officials had made the lives of his father and brother hell inside Rohini Jail for the last about 6-7 months, and they had to repeatedly pay bribe money to them, due to which they had to sell their house also.

In a reply to the bail application, it was submitted that the accused may hamper the investigation in the event of being released on bail. However, in the entire reply, it is nowhere explained as to what is the basis of such apprehension raised by the Investigating Agency, the court said. (ANI)