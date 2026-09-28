Delhi Police EOW arrested Shantaram Barku Shelke, the alleged mastermind of a visa fraud case. He is accused of cheating 41 people of Rs 40 lakh by promising overseas jobs in Russia and Israel using fake visas, tickets, and offer letters.

The Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested the alleged mastermind of a multi-victim visa fraud case in which 41 unemployed people were allegedly cheated of around Rs 40 lakh on the promise of overseas employment, officials said.

Modus Operandi of the Scam

The accused, identified as Shantaram Barku Shelke, is the proprietor of Travels Agency and allegedly targeted job seekers by promising them employment opportunities abroad, particularly in Russia and Israel, police said.

According to the EOW, Shelke allegedly lured victims through advertisements on social media and issued dummy air tickets, fake visas and fabricated job offer letters to make them believe that their overseas employment had been arranged. However, when the victims reached the airport to travel abroad, they were informed that the documents provided to them were fake, police said.

Following this, the victims allegedly attempted to contact Shelke and his associate, identified as Asif. However, their mobile phones were found switched off and the office of accused at Laxmi Nagar was found abandoned, according to police.

Investigation and Arrest

During the investigation, EOW officials found that Shelke had allegedly been operating the overseas employment business from an office at Jawahar Park in Laxmi Nagar. He had also obtained a GST registration, allegedly to present the business as a legitimate enterprise, police said.

The investigation further revealed that a substantial portion of the alleged fraudulent funds was received in the firm's bank account as well as Shelke's personal bank account, according to the EOW.

Police said statements of the victims, the landlord and other witnesses were recorded during the probe. Investigators also examined bank records, mobile phone records, rent documents and other documentary evidence related to the case.

According to police, Shelke had been absconding after the alleged offence and deliberately switched off his known mobile numbers while also providing misleading addresses to evade arrest.

After obtaining arrest warrants, investigators analysed technical, financial and documentary evidence and conducted field surveillance across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, police said.

The accused was eventually traced to Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Following this, an EOW team proceeded to the location and arrested Shelke after completing the required legal formalities, police said.

Shelke was subsequently produced before the competent court for remand. Police said further investigation is underway and the criminal antecedents of the accused are being verified. (ANI)