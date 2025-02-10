Australian couple takes holy dip in Triveni, extends best wishes to CM Yogi for world's largest event

Dr. Ashutosh Mishra and his wife Shweta visited India for their 25th anniversary, starting their journey with prayers at Baba Vishwanath in Kashi and a sacred dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Mahakumbh. They praised the organization of the event and the efforts of the government in making it a success.

Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 3:44 PM IST


The Mahakumbh, the world's largest spiritual gathering, continues to captivate people from across the globe with its divinity and grandeur. As part of this historic event, Dr. Ashutosh Mishra, Cultural Ambassador of Cricket Australia, and his wife, Shweta, visited India for their 25th anniversary, beginning their journey with prayers at Baba Vishwanath in Kashi and a sacred dip in the Triveni Sangam, making it a profound spiritual experience.

Hailing from Kashi, the couple expressed deep admiration for the meticulous organization of the Mahakumbh, extending heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for orchestrating this monumental event in Mahakumbh Nagar.

Witnessing the first Mahakumbh in 144 years, Dr. Mishra remarked, "Being part of this historic occasion is a matter of immense pride and good fortune. This is the grandest event in human history, and the scale of arrangements is truly commendable." He also lauded the Uttar Pradesh government for its seamless execution of such a massive gathering.

Dr. Mishra’s wife, Shweta Mishra, associated with the University of Queensland, Australia, shared that a deep spiritual calling drove their decision to celebrate their anniversary in India. "Instead of choosing any other destination, we prioritized attending the Mangal Aarti of Baba Vishwanath and taking a sacred dip in the Sangam. This experience has truly fulfilled our lives," she said.

Expressing her gratitude, Shweta Mishra commended the efforts of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stating that Mahakumbh’s organization was nothing short of extraordinary. She also urged devotees to follow the prescribed guidelines, ensuring that the efforts of the government and administration bear fruit.

The Mishra couple emphasized that the Mahakumbh is a testament to India's spiritual strength and the magnificence of Sanatan culture, drawing devotees from across the world. Following their holy dip in the Sangam, they raised the sacred chants of "Har Har Gange" and "Har Har Mahadev," reaffirming their faith.

Dr. Ashutosh Mishra concluded, "Mahakumbh has not only showcased India's cultural and spiritual heritage to the world but has also solidified its historical significance. The combined efforts of the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments have made this event truly historic."

