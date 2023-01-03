Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aurangzeb was cruel but not anti-Hindu: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad

    NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad said, "Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was taken to Bahadurgad, where his eyes were removed. There was a Vishnu Temple near Bahadurgad Fort. Aurangzeb was cruel, but he was not anti-Hindu. If he had been anti-Hindu, he would have also demolished the temple (Vishnu Temple)."

    Aurangzeb was cruel but not anti-Hindu: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 3:12 PM IST

    In a bit to defend Maharashtra Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajit Pawar's remarks on Chhatrapati Sambhaji, Nationalist Congres Party (NCP) MLA and former Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad bought up the Mughal ruler during his interaction with media on Monday. 

    LoP Ajit Pawar, in the state assembly, said that the Maratha King (Sambhaji Maharaj) had never upheld dharma or religion in his life. 

    Citing Pawar's comments, Awhad said, "In earlier days, Maratha was not a caste, but a 'dharma that was followed' and taken forward by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj." In addition, he said, "Sambhaji Maharaj laid the foundation of dharma, and it was not a caste."

    While addressing the press, Awhad said, "Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was taken to Bahadurgad, where his eyes were removed. There was a Vishnu Temple near Bahadurgad Fort. Aurangzeb was cruel, but he was not anti-Hindu. If he had been anti-Hindu, he would have also demolished the temple (Vishnu Temple)."

    Furthermore, referring to history, Awhad said that Aurangzeb had killed his brothers and father, and he was cruel. He did, however, advise against making frequent historical references. 

    In response, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Aurangzeb destroyed many temples and tortured women in Maharashtra. 

    CM Shinde said, "The NCP is insulting Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and praising Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb demolished many temples and tortured women in Maharashtra."

    Previously, Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari sparked controversy as he referred to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an 'old icon'. 

    Following this, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) called for a protest march in Mumbai in December against the ruling Eknath Shinde government and Governor Bhagat Shing Koshyari's remark.  

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and senior leaders from Congress and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) led a march from Navi Mumbai, Raigadh, Pune, and other cities to Mumbai to protest against the Eknath Shinde government.

    They said, "The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate anything said against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Savitribai Phule, or other great personalities. Our message to the Shinde administration is that they should not attempt to change the state's history."

    Also read: Urfi Javed in trouble again? Maharashtra BJP leader files police complaint against Uorfi on New Year 2023

    Also read: Maharashtra: Over four lakh court cases pending in Thane judicial division

    Also read: RSS must remain alert... Shinde has an evil eye: Uddhav Thackeray warns Mohan Bhagwat

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 3:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Used to confuse BRO for bro Rajnath Singhs wordplay for Border Roads Organisation in Arunachal Pradesh AJR

    'Used to confuse BRO for bro': Rajnath Singh's wordplay for Border Roads Organisation in Arunachal Pradesh

    Andhra Pradesh govt bans large gathering and rallies; cites public safety after Nellore stampede deaths AJR

    Andhra Pradesh govt bans large gathering and rallies; cites public safety after Nellore stampede deaths

    West Bengal: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Malda station; BJP demands NIA investigation - adt

    West Bengal: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Malda station; BJP demands NIA investigation

    Russian found dead off Odisha coast; third in the last 15 days

    Russian found dead off Odisha coast; third in the last 15 days

    Efforts fruitful when taken from lab to land PM Modi at 108th Indian Science Congress AJR

    'Efforts fruitful when taken from lab to land': PM Modi at 108th Indian Science Congress

    Recent Stories

    AirPods Lite Apple reportedly working to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds gcw

    Apple reportedly working on AirPods Lite, to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds

    football When Cristiano Ronaldo could debut for Al-Nassr: Date, time, where to watch in India live streaming details and more snt

    When Ronaldo could debut for Al-Nassr: Date, time, where to watch in India and more

    Urfi Javed in trouble again? Maharashtra BJP leader files police complaint against Uorfi on New Year 2023 RBA

    Urfi Javed in trouble again? Maharashtra BJP leader files police complaint against Uorfi on New Year 2023

    Erik ten Hag warns Manchester United should not burn money in hunt for new striker-ayh

    Erik ten Hag warns Manchester United should not burn money in hunt for new striker

    Used to confuse BRO for bro Rajnath Singhs wordplay for Border Roads Organisation in Arunachal Pradesh AJR

    'Used to confuse BRO for bro': Rajnath Singh's wordplay for Border Roads Organisation in Arunachal Pradesh

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon