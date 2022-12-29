Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RSS must remain alert... Shinde has an evil eye: Uddhav Thackeray warns Mohan Bhagwat

    Uddhav Thackeray said, "Yesterday, they attempted to seize our BMC office in Mumbai. Today, they went to the RSS office. Since RSS is strong, they were unable to take over their office. However, RSS must remain alert henceforth... He (Shinde) has an evil eye."

    RSS must remain alert... Shinde has an evil eye: Uddhav Thackeray warns Mohan Bhagwat
    First Published Dec 29, 2022, 9:03 PM IST

    Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena factions, said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat should be cautious as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has an 'evil eye' and he may usurp the Sangh office.  

    Thackeray's remark came just hours after Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis visited the RSS founder Dr KB Hedgewar's memorial in Nagpur's Reshimbagh area. The two leaders paid their respects at Dr Hedgewar's and RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar's memorials. They also met with Sangh officials.

    On Wednesday, both Sena factions clashed in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in south Mumbai over the party office. 

    Without naming Shinde, Thackeray said, "Those who do not dare to build anything indulge in stealing and capturing the offices of other parties." 

    While addressing the media at the ongoing Vidhan Bhavan premises in Nagpur, Thackeray said, "Yesterday, they attempted to seize our BMC office in Mumbai. Today, they went to the RSS office. Since RSS is strong, they were unable to take over their office. However, RSS must remain alert henceforth... He (Shinde) has an evil eye."

    In response to a question about Shinde's visit to the Hedgewar Smruti Mandir, Thackeray said, "Mohan Bhagwat must remain alert as they (the Shinde group) may take over the RSS office."

    Additionally, Thackeray said, "Those who do not dare to build anything, they steal or seize. They have an inferiority complex, so they steal other people's parties and offices." 

    Furthermore, Thackeray slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party after a Karnataka minister said Mumbai should be declared a Union Territory.

    "BJP's plot to break Mumbai and turn it into a Union Territory has been revealed by its minister," Thackeray continued, reiterating his demand for a Supreme Court review petition to make the disputed Karnataka region a Union Territory until the SC decided on the case.

    Talking about the ongoing winter session, Thackeray said that the government did not announce any special schemes for Vidarbha during this session, although the region's people were expecting it.

    "The government should not simply make announcements or announce a package; it should explain how development schemes will be implemented in Vidarbha," he said.

    Thackeray questioned the state government's stance over allegations of irregularities levelled against ministers Uday Samant, Abdul Sattar, and others and asked whether any action would be taken against them.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2022, 9:03 PM IST
