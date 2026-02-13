Congress MP Pramod Tiwari slammed BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's motion to cancel Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership, calling it a futile attempt to intimidate the 'Iron Man'. Dubey accused Gandhi of unethical conduct and misleading the nation.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Friday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey for filing a substantive motion against Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, demanding the cancellation of his membership, calling it an attempt to create a ruckus. He asserted that no one can intimidate Gandhi. Tiwari said the attempt to target 'Iron Man' Rahul Gandhi is futile, calling him the voice of the people and farmers, and that no one, including the BJP, can intimidate or stop him. "Those who know about the parliamentary procedure can only laugh at this. An attempt is being made to create a ruckus. Against whom is it being done? Against that, Iron Man Rahul Gandhi? They have already taken his membership once. But who can scare him or stop him? He is the voice of the people, the voice of the farmers; no one in the world can stop him. No matter how many births the BJP takes, it can neither scare nor intimidate Rahul Gandhi," Tiwari told ANI.

BJP MP Seeks Parliamentary Inquiry

His remarks come after Dubey wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the constitution of a Parliamentary Inquiry Committee to investigate what he described as Gandhi's "unethical conduct" following his recent speech in Parliament. Dubey alleged that Gandhi was part of a "thuggery gang to destabilise the country from within" and claimed he had links with the Ford Foundation. He also accused Gandhi of misleading the nation with the help of foreign forces and said he had moved a motion in the Lok Sabha seeking termination of Gandhi's membership and a lifetime ban on him from contesting elections.

"I have moved a motion in Lok Sabha today against Rahul Gandhi on how he is misleading the nation with the help of forces like (George) Soros, who want to harm the nation. In the motion I have moved, I have requested that Rahul Gandhi's membership should be terminated and he should be barred for life from contesting elections," Dubey said.

Government Drops Its Own Motion

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government has decided to drop its own proposed motion against Gandhi after Dubey moved a Substantive Motion in the House. Rijiju told reporters that the government had initially planned to move a motion over Gandhi's remarks during his Budget speech, including references to an unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General M.M. Naravane and comments allegedly describing the country as "sold out."

"The government had decided to move a Motion. Rahul Gandhi violated rules and mentioned an unpublished book in an illegal manner; he also mentioned several things in his Budget speech. There are several issues over which we wanted to give him a notice. Private Member Nishikant Dubey has brought a Substantive Motion, so for now, we are dropping the Motion that the Government was going to bring," Rijiju said. He added that once the Substantive Motion is admitted, the government will consult the Speaker to decide whether the matter should be referred to the Privilege Committee, the Ethics Committee, or taken up directly in the House.

Controversy Over Unpublished Book

A political controversy erupted after Rahul Gandhi attempted to quote excerpts from the "unpublished" book of the ex-Army Chief in Parliament. (ANI)