The Ministry of Panchayati Raj is hosting a workshop in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on June 9 for the Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme. The event aims to engage with local Panchayat leaders on achieving financial self-reliance through the programme.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj is organising an Outreach Workshop on the Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme on 9 June at Gujarat's Gandhinagar. According to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the workshop will be held in hybrid mode. Eligible Panchayats located around Gandhinagar will participate in person, while those beyond that radius will join the proceedings live through video conferencing from their respective offices.

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Workshop Objectives and Agenda

Through this outreach, the Ministry aims to directly engage with Gram Panchayat and Block Panchayat-level leaders across Gujarat and present to them the vision, objectives and operational framework of the Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme. The workshop programme includes an address on the vision of the Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme by the Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, a detailed presentation on the national policy objectives, technical roadmap and expected outcomes, a live end-to-end demonstration of the Atmanirbhar Panchayat Portal, and an interactive Question and Answer session. Representatives of NABARD and HUDCO will also address participants, reaffirming their institutional commitment to the programme.

Understanding the Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme

The Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme is a government initiative anchored by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, designed to promote the financial self-reliance of Panchayats. Through a transparent national challenge process, Panchayats are invited to submit ideas for revenue-generating projects and initiatives that put idle assets and untapped local opportunities to productive use. Selected ideas will receive dedicated technical assistance from the Ministry to develop them into feasible, bankable projects, with funding support drawn from Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions, bank finance and convergence with other government schemes. Community ownership is ensured through mandatory participation of the Gram Sabha at every stage of planning, the ministry stated.

Eligibility for Participation

Gram Panchayats with a minimum Own Source Revenue (OSR) of Rs 50 lakh and Block Panchayats with a minimum OSR of Rs 1 crore, both with at least three years of tenure remaining, are eligible to participate in the challenge process.

Programme Implementation and Vision

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has partnered with NABARD and HUDCO to provide institutional expertise in rural project development and to facilitate financial support to qualifying Panchayats. The Atmanirbhar Panchayat Programme is implemented under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA). It envisages to build a new generation of self-reliant, economically confident Panchayats, each a demonstration that financial independence and good local governance go hand in hand.

In the vision of the Ministry, an Atmanirbhar Panchayat is the surest foundation of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Gandhinagar workshop marks the commencement of the programme's outreach in the State of Gujarat. (ANI)