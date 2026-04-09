Assam and Puducherry surpassed their highest-ever poll participation in assembly elections, recording 85.38% and 89.83% voter turnout respectively. Kerala also witnessed a high turnout of 78.03%. The polls were largely peaceful.

Voting for assembly polls created a record on Thursday as Assam and Puducherry surpassed their highest-ever poll-participation by recording 85.38% and 89.83% voter turnout. The turnout was also high in Kerala at 78.03 per cent. Polling was also held in four byelections in three states. The polling began today at 7 am. Election Commission said that the polling had been "by and large peaceful barring a few incidents".

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Record Voter Turnout in Assam and Puducherry

"Assam and Puducherry surpassed their highest-ever poll-participation today by recording 85.38% and 89.83% respectively. Previously, the highest poll-participation in Assam and Puducherry was 84.67% (2016) and 86.19% (2011) respectively, an Election Commission release said.

EC Monitors Polling, Hails Historic Achievement

It said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr SS Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi kept a close watch on the polling through live-webcasting which was ensured in 100% of the polling stations for the first time in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

In his remarks, Gyanesh Kumar said that Assembly Elections 2026 in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry "are a historic testimony not only for India but for the entire democratic World". "On behalf of ECI, I congratulate each and every elector of Assam, Puducherry and Kerala for this historic achievement. Chunav ka Parv, Matdaata ka Garv," he said.

Election Logistics and Voter-Friendly Measures

A total of 296 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in Assam and Kerala and the UT of Puducherry with a total electorate of over 5.31 crore went to polls today, along with the bye- elections in four assembly constituencies in Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura. As part of the International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP), 38 delegates from 22 countries witnessed the poll proceedings.

The release said over 2.5 lakh polling staff reached the respective polling stations last night itself. Mock polls were completed before 7 am today in the presence of over 1.8 lakh Polling Agents appointed by 1,899 contesting candidates and polling began peacefully at all 63,084 polling stations simultaneously.

"Presiding Officers updated the Voter Turnout figures at the close of poll before leaving the polling station as per ECI's latest instructions resulting in minimal delay in updation of approximate voter turnout trends," the release said.

It said a number of new voter-friendly initiatives such as easily identifiable colour photos of candidates on EVM ballot papers, Mobile Deposit Facility (MDF), newly designed Voter Information Slips (VIS) for easy readability and limit of electors upto 1,200 per polling station were ensured in these elections. Polling stations were also provided with wheelchairs and tagging of volunteers to assist PwD voters. Transport facility was also provided to assist PwD voters in reaching their polling stations.

Chief Ministers React to High Participation

Pinarayi Vijayan Lauds Voters' Enthusiasm

Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed gratitude to voters for large participation. "Only a very short campaign time was available this time. However, the enthusiasm of the political activists who worked tirelessly despite the scorching summer heat is worth mentioning. The people who reached the polling booths despite the bad weather gave a glimpse of Kerala's high sense of democracy and high commitment to the country. This huge turnout is highly commendable," he said in a Facebook posts.

The Chief Minister praised the role of election officials, police and central force members, health workers, volunteers, and others who ensured the smooth conduct of elections across the state.

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Protecting 'Land and Identity'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said people have voted to protect "our land, our identity, and our culture from illegal infiltration". "Today, for the first time, our people have come out in unprecedented numbers -- voting shoulder to shoulder, matching and even surpassing our opponents in turnout. In many polling booths, participation is crossing 95 per cent. This is not ordinary. This is historic. Assam has risen above language and caste. Our people have voted with one clear resolve -- to protect our land, our identity, and our culture from illegal infiltration and demographic aggression," he said in a post on X.

"The message is loud and clear: Assam will not surrender. Assam will fight. Assam will survive. Assam will endure," he added.

Sarma and Vijayan were among the early voters. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy also cast his vote, maintaining his long-standing tradition of riding his motorcycle to the polling booth.

Results to be Declared on May 4

The results will be declared on May 4. (ANI)