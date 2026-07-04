Assam recorded a 15% year-on-year growth in GST collection for June 2026, collecting Rs 1,437 crore. This figure surpasses the national average of 9%, positioning the state among the top performers, said Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.

Assam registered a 15 per cent year-on-year growth in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in June 2026, surpassing the national average of 9 per cent, state Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said on Saturday.

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According to the minister, Assam collected Rs 1,437 crore in GST in June 2026, compared with Rs 1,255 crore in the corresponding month last year, registering an increase of Rs 182 crore.

Assam Outperforms National Average

The state has emerged among the top-performing major states in the country in terms of monthly GST growth, reflecting improving economic activity and stronger revenue administration.

Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam continues to strengthen its fiscal foundations. "In June 2026, Assam witnessed 15% GST growth compared to June 2025, well above the national average of 9%, placing Assam among the country's top-performing major states. Focused efforts to improve compliance, plug leakages, strengthen digital tax administration and widen the tax base are delivering encouraging results," the Assam Finance Minister said.

He further said, "We remain committed to transparent governance, robust revenue mobilisation and building a stronger Assam."

Focused Efforts Yield Immediate Results

The achievement comes in the very first month after Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah assumed charge of the Finance Department. Immediately after taking over, the Minister held a series of review meetings with senior officials and stakeholders to plug GST leakages, strengthen compliance, enhance digital tax administration and tighten enforcement against tax evasion.

The department also intensified efforts to widen the tax base and improve revenue mobilisation in line with the Chief Minister's vision of transparent and efficient financial governance.

Surpassing Larger States

The state's cumulative GST growth up to June in the first quarter of the present Financial Year has also increased by 14% compared to the corresponding period of the previous financial year, indicating a clear acceleration in revenue momentum.

Assam's performance also surpassed several larger states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana and West Bengal, while some states witnessed negligible growth or even a decline in GST collections.

Investing in Assam's Future

The latest figures reinforce Assam's strengthening fiscal position and reflect the positive impact of sustained governance reforms.

"Higher revenue mobilisation will further enhance the state's capacity to invest in infrastructure, public services and welfare initiatives, supporting the government's vision of sustained and inclusive economic growth under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma," the state Finance Minister said. (ANI)