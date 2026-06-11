Dhruvajit Hatibaruah, an Economics graduate from Assam, chose self-reliance over a government job. Starting with 20 silkworms, he built a profitable agro-enterprise in Sivasagar, earning up to Rs 50,000 monthly and inspiring rural youth.

Defying the conventional rush for government jobs, Dhruvajit Hatibaruah, a highly educated youth from Dikchu in Sivasagar district of Assam, has set a stellar example of self-reliance through agro-based entrepreneurship.

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A Journey to Self-Reliance

Holding a bachelor's degree in Economics, Dhruvajit embarked on his journey with just 20 silkworms back in 2022, strongly supported by his parents. Today, his venture has scaled into a highly profitable scientific enterprise. Initially starting on a traditional, small scale, Dhruvajit later integrated technical assistance from the Assam State Sericulture Department. He now practices fully scientific Eri and Muga silkworm rearing.

The Economics of Sericulture

Because the Eri silkworm production cycle takes only 40 days, he sustains this production year-round. The economic dynamics of his farm are highly impressive. Eri Silk Yarn (Raw) sells between 600 and 800 per kg in the current market. Silkworm Pupae (Leta) is highly sought after as a nutritious traditional food delicacy, fetching up to 1,000 per kg. Even the silkworm excrement is packaged and sold successfully as premium organic bio-fertiliser.

Diversification into Mushroom Farming

Expanding his horizons, Dhruvajit has also cornered a massive local market by cultivating commercial mushrooms. He grows Oyster mushrooms throughout the year, alongside seasonal Milky and Paddy Straw variants during the summer, while actively providing training to other aspiring growers.

Global Recognition for 'Peace Silk'

The global significance of his work hits close to home. Prime Minister Narendra Modi famously promoted the Northeast's Eri silk globally as eco-friendly 'Peace Silk'. Notably, during his visit to Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a beautiful handwoven Assamese Eri silk garment to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, elevating its international prestige. Local experts note that if the government can bridge technical export gaps to allow direct international shipping from Assam, youth like Dhruvajit could single-handedly globalise the rural economy of Sivasagar.

An Entrepreneur's Perspective

"I am engaged in Eri silkworm farming in Sivasagar district, Assam. I started this journey after leaving college, intending to become self-reliant and create income-generating opportunities in rural areas. Eri farming offers a promising business opportunity because it can be reared several times a year. It not only produces silk but also provides pupae, which are a nutritious traditional food," Dhruvajit said

Additionally, the waste is used as organic bio-fertiliser. Although I have not received financial assistance from the department, their technical advice and guidance have been extremely helpful. I am sincerely grateful to the Department of Sericulture and especially to Dip Gogoi for his continuous motivation. Through this, we earn an average monthly income of Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000, making it a sustainable livelihood for my family," he added. (ANI)