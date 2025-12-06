In a series of drug busts in Assam, police seized 10,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 3 crore in Cachar and 489g of heroin in Karbi Anglong. Separately, the NCB busted an international network, seizing over 6kg of heroin along the Myanmar-Manipur-Assam axis.

Major Yaba Tablet Seizure in Cachar

Assam Police has recovered and seized 10,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 3 crore from Cachar district, officials said. They also apprehended a person in connection with this case.

According to the Cachar district police, on the basis of reliable input, a raid was conducted at Berenga Pt3 area, Silchar on Friday by a police team of Cachar district police and apprehended one accused person namely, Nazmul Hq Mazumdar (23). "During the search operation, the police team recovered 10000 numbers of Yaba tablets from his possession and accordingly seized the same in presence of independent witnesses. The value of the seized narcotics is about Rs 3 crore. A case has been registered and investigation is underway," Partha Protim Das, Senior Superintendent of Police of Cachar district police said.

Heroin Seized in Karbi Anglong

On the other hand, Karbi Anglong district police on Friday seized 489 grams of heroin and apprehended a person. According to the Karbi Anglong district police, acting on specific input from a reliable source, a Bolero Neo coming from Langvoku side was intercepted at a special naka checkpoint on Langvoku Road, Men Rongphar village under Manja police station jurisdiction on Friday. A thorough search led to the recovery of 39 soap boxes containing 489 grams of heroin. The driver was apprehended and necessary legal action initiated.

NCB Busts International Drug Network

Earlier on December 3, in a major crackdown on cross-border narcotics smuggling, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Guwahati Zonal Unit has busted an international drug trafficking network operating along the Myanmar-Manipur-Assam axis and seized 6.149 kg of heroin in a swift riverine operation. Acting on specific intelligence developed over a prolonged period, NCB officials tracked the movement of an illicit consignment transported through dense forest routes in Manipur and ferried on small motorboats along the Barak River to evade routine security checks, a release said. (ANI)