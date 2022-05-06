Assam woman cop arrests her fiance on fraud charges

According to the police officer, they seized 11 bogus ONGC seals as well as several incriminating papers, including bogus identification cards, from Pogag's residence. Pogag had fraudulently claimed to be employed with ONGC in Assam.

An Assam Police official in Nagaon district arrested her own fiance on fraud allegations on Thursday, according to reports. According to police, Junmoni Rabha, a Sub-Inspector in Nagaon, learned about the alleged crimes committed by Rana Pogag, filed a FIR, and arrested him. The accused allegedly falsely claimed to be a Public Relations Officer of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and allegedly duped many people out of lakhs of rupees by promising them jobs in the ONGC.

According to the police officer, they seized 11 bogus ONGC seals as well as several incriminating papers, including bogus identification cards, from Pogag's residence. Pogag had fraudulently claimed to be employed with ONGC in Assam. He would solicit money from people under the guise of offering them a position with the firm. Pogag, according to the authorities, reportedly defrauded victims out of crores of rupees.

Rabha told the media that she and Pogag had ceremonially gotten engaged in October of last year and intended to marry in November of this year. "When the accused initially met Junmoni, he introduced himself as an ONGC officer," a police official stated. They were set to marry in November, but Junmoni discovered he had deceived several individuals by offering them employment and contracts with the ONGC."

Also Read | Assam Police arrests Congress leader Jignesh Mevani from Gujarat

"She had searched his suitcase and retrieved several bogus seals and documents of the ONGC," the officer continued. As a result, she filed a FIR with us. We filed a complaint and arrested him.

Junmoni Rabha of the Assam police department made news in January when she refused to favour BJP supporters who were discovered breaking the law during a phone discussion with Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan.

Also Read | Fact-check: No Muslim was beaten to death by Hindu mob for cow theft in Assam